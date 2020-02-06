Prostatitis Treatment Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2026

The treatment of prostatitis, primarily includes pharmaceuticals and minimally invasive surgical systems. The need for the treatment of prostatitis is rising due to the high rate of infection. Currently, the U.S. is highly affected country for the prostatitis which is lowering the quality of life with painful symptoms that are difficult to manage. In addition, prostatitis is frequently described as an infection of the prostate. Where only 5 to 10% of cases are caused due to bacterial infection which does not raise risk of prostate cancer.

According to the National Institutes of Health, patients visiting the physician’s office with the complaints involving genital and urinary systems, includes 25% prostatitis in young and middle-aged men. Prostatitis can be classified into four types such as acute bacterial prostatitis, chronic prostatitis, chronic nonbacterial prostatitis and asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis. In addition, chronic prostatitis can also led to urinary tract infections which includes age group of below 50 years. Apart from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and prostate cancer, which primarily affect older men, prostatitis affects men of all ages. Certain medical procedures and conditions can increase the risk for developing prostatitis such as abnormal urinary tract, urinary bladder infection and enlarged prostate.

Prostatitis treatment are expected to grow at a high rate owing to increase in patient number with prostatitis. Chronic prostatitis market is expected to grow at a major CAGR due to the ability to growing number of patients with chronic infection especially in low and middle income countries. Moreover, scientific improvements, and increase in number of patients worldwide will also support the prostatitis treatment market growth. However, probiotics are considered a natural and alternative treatment for chronic prostatitis and are also especially helpful if you have bacterial prostatitis, especially when the patient is on antibiotics. Probiotics are considered to work well for managing prostatitis, especially when they are used in combination with the supplements as part of phytotherapy.

The prostatitis treatment market has been segmented by type of prostatitis, by treatment, and by geography. In terms of type of prostatitis, the prostatitis treatment has been categorized into acute bacterial prostatitis, chronic prostatitis, chronic nonbacterial prostatitis and asymptomatic inflammatory prostatitis. Hence, chronic prostatitis in these is more affected as compare to the the types of prostatitis. Based on treatment, the prostatitis treatment market has been segmented into antimicrobials, Alpha-blockers, Anti-inflammatories, hormones, phytotherapy, interstitial cystitis treatment and other medical therapies further it also includes invasive procedures as an treatment for prostatitis.

Geographically, North America was observed to be the largest prostatitis treatment market due to extensive research and developments in the region. Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have been successful in the use of prostatitis treatment, which as a result would boost the prostatitis treatment market growth. Moreover, presence of healthcare infrastructure, promising government initiatives in implementing prostatitis treatment in the prostatitis infection treatment and constantly improving reimbursement scenario would further propel the prostatitis treatment market growth.

Europe was observed to be the second largest market in the prostatitis treatment owing to enhanced healthcare processes and implementation of high healthcare concerns in the region. The major factor that would drive the prostatitis treatment market in Asia Pacific include the increased number patients infected to prostatitis in the region. China, Japan and India are the most developing countries in the region and hence would fuel the market growth for prostatitis treatment. South American countries such as Brazil and Mexico are the regions that have significant potential for growth due to evolving medical structure, and high disposable income.

The major players operating in this prostatitis treatment market include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Sanofi, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Novartis AG and Johnson & Johnson Private Limited among other significant players worldwide.

