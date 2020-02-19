Prostate Biopsy Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Prostate Biopsy Devices Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Prostate biopsy is a procedure in which small hollow needle-core samples are removed from a man’s prostate gland to be examined microscopically for the presence of cancer.

Prostate biopsy samples can be collected in different ways. Your prostate biopsy may involve:

Passing the needle through the wall of the rectum (transrectal biopsy). This is the most common way of performing a prostate biopsy.

2. Inserting the needle through the area of skin between the anus and scrotum (transperineal biopsy). A small cut is made in the area of skin (perineum) between the anus and the scrotum. The biopsy needle is inserted through the cut and into the prostate to draw out a sample of tissue. An MRI or CT scan is generally used to guide this procedure.

Scope of the Report:

The global production of Prostate Biopsy Devices is about 1492 K Units in 2016, USA is the largest production region in 2016, the second largest production region is Europe, in short, the prostate biopsy devices is mainly produced in developed countries;

The global consumption of Prostate Biopsy Devices is about 1492 K Units in 2016; USA is the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 652 K Unit; Europe is also the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption volume is about 345 K Unit, the market share is about 23%;

The average price of Prostate Biopsy Devices is about 151 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 36%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;

The worldwide market for Prostate Biopsy Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 700 million US$ in 2024, from 490 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Prostate Biopsy Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bard

BD

Argon Medical Devices

Invivo

Cook Medical

TSK

UROMED

Biomedical

Sterylab

Amecath

Geotekmedical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reusable Devices

Disposable Devices

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

Diagnostic Centers

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Prostate Biopsy Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Reusable Devices

1.2.2 Disposable Devices

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hospitals

1.3.2 Ambulatory Surgical Center (ASCs)

1.3.3 Diagnostic Centers

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Bard

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Bard Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 BD

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 BD Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Argon Medical Devices

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Argon Medical Devices Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Invivo

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Invivo Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Cook Medical

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Cook Medical Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 TSK

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 TSK Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 UROMED

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Prostate Biopsy Devices Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 UROMED Prostate Biopsy Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

