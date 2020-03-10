Propylene Oxide Market Analysis, Application, Competitive Strategies, Top Manufacturer, Development, Forecast To 2023

Market Overview:-

Propylene oxide Market acts as an essential primary chemical intermediate and has roles across various industry verticals. Growth in end user industries is the primary driver of the market. The substantial growth of the global automotive industry presents ample of expansion opportunities to the propylene oxide market. Infrastructural and constructional projects such as urban city expansion projects across the globe, especially in the Asia Pacific region is a major driver of the market since propylene glycol is mostly used as a construction chemical for use in adhesives, paints, water-proofing materials and coatings. Growth in the automotive industry directly translates into a surge in demand for propylene oxide.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4770

Propylene oxide Market is a certified compound in the food industry which is used to reduce bacteria and microbes in food products, thus growth in food & beverage industry also augments the growth of the global propylene oxide market. The surge in applications of polyurethane also boosts the growth of the market as polyurethane production requires propylene oxide as a raw material. Polyurethane is used in the production of insulators, mattresses, carpets and car seats which are expected to generate continued demand for propylene oxide.

Key Players:-

Some of the prominent players operating in the propylene oxide market are

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (Netherlands)

Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Repsol S.A. (Spain)

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

INEOS Private Limited Company (U.K.)

Sumitomo Group (Japan)

Chevron Phillips Chemical (U.S.)

Market Segmentation:-

The global propylene oxide market has been segmented based on applications and end use industry.

By applications, the market has been segmented into polyether polyols, propylene glycol, fumigation, adhesives, and sealants, & oil demulsifier.

By end-use industries, the market has been segmented into construction, paints, and coatings, oil & gas, food, & transportation.

Avail Discount on this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4770

Industry Updates:-

In July 2018, BASF, a world leader in production and manufacturing of chemicals, signed a non-binding agreement with the Chinese government to build a wholly owned chemical complex in Guangdong, China. The scope of the project includes the production of basic chemicals including propylene oxide.

Regional Analysis:-

The key markets of the global propylene oxide market include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the leading market for propylene oxide due to increased construction and housing activities in the region which is caused by ongoing infrastructural and industrial developments. Governments of emerging countries in Asia Pacific are endeavoring to attract foreign investments to accelerate growth in the countries which is further fostering the growth of the market.

North America market for propylene oxide is strong owing to high demand for Propylene Glycol from the transportation sector. Propylene Glycol is used in the automotive and aerospace industry which is well-established in the region and results in expansion of the market. Europe market for propylene oxide was consolidated, but the region is expected to lose share in the global market due to the economic crisis and strict regulations pertaining to environment and safety.

List Of Tables:-

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2016 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Propylene Oxide Market: By Region, 2016-2023

Table 3 North America Propylene Oxide Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 4 Europe Propylene Oxide Market: By Country, 2016-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Propylene Oxide Market: By Country, 2016-2023

To Be Continue….

List Of Figures:-

FIGURE 1 Global Propylene Oxide Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Propylene Oxide Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Propylene Oxide Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Propylene Oxide Market In 2016, By Country (In %)

To Be Continue….

For more information visit: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/propylene-oxide-market-4770

About Market Research Future: –

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact: –

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]