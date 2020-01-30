Propeller Shaft Mechanical Seals Global Market 2019 : CJR Propulsion, Eliche Radice, IHC Lagersmit, Italian Propellers, Microtem

Sterntube seals, propeller shaft seals. A housing with series of seal rings clamped into position on the bush. The bush of the after seal is made from a high quality chrome steel resistant to corrosion and wear. In order to extend normal life, an optional ceramic coating can be applied.

The global Propeller Shaft Mechanical Seals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Propeller Shaft Mechanical Seals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Propeller Shaft Mechanical Seals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chatfield Engineering

CJR Propulsion

Eliche Radice

IHC Lagersmit

Italian Propellers

MAUCOUR FRANCE

Microtem

Reggiani Nautica

Simplex Americas

Tides Marine

TOR MARINE SRL

Wrtsil Corporation

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Boat

Ship

No specific

Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

