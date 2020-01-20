Prom Dresses Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Prom Dresses Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report studies the global market size of Prom Dresses in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Prom Dresses in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Prom Dresses market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Prom dresses is a kind of dress for girls on a prom for their graduation parties and other evening parties. Women also dress a prom dress on variety of parties. Prom dresses usually has specification of long, short and knee length.
Prom dresses industry, prom dresses or dresses buyers are the highest search volume keywords. In addition all young girl dress is also concerned.
From January to February and from August to November, consumers search for the prom dresses most frequently. United States is the largest market of prom dresses, followed by Europe, which occupies more than 60 per cent.
Comparing the top two markets shows that the US and UK markets prefer different types of material. In the United States, Organza is the most popular fabric material for Prom dresses and the second widely used is satin; whereas the UK prefers to use polyester and chiffon organza as materials.
In 2017, the global Prom Dresses market size was 110 million US$ and is forecast to 120 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.5% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Prom Dresses market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Prom Dresses include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Prom Dresses include
Pronovias
David’s Bridal
Rosa Clara
Oscar De La Renta
Carolina Herrera
Adrianna Papell
Vera Wang
Impression Bridal
Alfred Angelo
Jovani
Monique Lhuillier
Pepe Botella
Franc Sarabia
Yolan Cris
Victorio & Lucchino
Aidan Mattox
Betsy And Adam
Joanna Chen
Terani
Trixxi
Badgley Mischka
Cymbeline
Marchesa
Market Size Split by Type
Long Prom Dresses
Knee Length Prom Dress
Short Prom Dresses
Market Size Split by Application
Prom
Festival Party
Social Dance
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Prom Dresses market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Prom Dresses market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Prom Dresses manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Prom Dresses with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Prom Dresses submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
