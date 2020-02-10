Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2026

As a consequence of the pandemic of type 2 diabetes, an outbreak of several diabetic complications, particularly diabetic retinopathy is foreseen by several healthcare institutions and pharmaceutical companies across the globe. Among complications of diabetic retinopathy, proliferative diabetic retinopathy has witnessed a relatively more significant surge worldwide. For example, roughly 1.5% adults suffering from diabetes were affected from proliferative diabetic retinopathy in the U.S. in the recent past.

Although molecular and cellular bases of the proliferative diabetic retinopathy have only been partially understood, complication of diabetes is evidently characterized by formation of new vessels inside retina that depicts abnormal architecture and permeability. Angiogenesis is considered to have a major role in pathogenesis of proliferative diabetic retinopathy, with intravitreal antiangiogenic injection being suggested by researchers and drug developers as a viable treatment for the disease. Different antiangiogenic approaches are being employed for developing effective treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy, which in turn are likely to have imperative roles for therapy & prevention of the disease in the upcoming years.

A recently composed research report of Transparency Market Research has envisaged the global market for proliferative diabetic retinopathy to register a high single-digit CAGR through the forecast period (2017-2026). Revenues from treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy around the world are poised to reach roughly US$ 1,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Anti-VEGF Considered as Effective Management Method for Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), over 150 Mn individuals were affected by diabetic retinopathy globally, with majority of them at the risk of developing proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Such rapid rise in the number of people with this diseases will increase the scope of its treatment & prevention. Across countries with relatively less availability of treatment facilities, demand and supply of effective treatment drugs have been witnessing a tremendous surge.

Recent studies suggest high level of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) being detected in fibrovascular tissues of eyes of diabetic patients has prompted use of anti-VEGF as the most effective and efficient management method, in cases of proliferative diabetic retinopathy. Introduction and robust adoption of the intravitreal pharmacologic agents, especially drugs that inhibit actions of VEGF, have directed the focus of approach toward proliferative diabetic retinopathy treatment from vision stabilization to improvement. Improvements in visual acuity of patients with this diseases by using anti-VEGF are comparatively more effective than improvements observed in treatment by using corticosteroids.

Growth in Geriatric Population to be a Key Demand Determinant of Drugs for Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Treatment

Geriatric populace across the globe has been exhibiting a significant increase, and this demographic group is highly susceptible to various chronic disorders such as diabetes. Proliferative diabetic retinopathy development is therefore more prevalent among the elder individuals. Cases of this diseases are deemed to be multifold in patients who are above 65 years old and have a diabetic history. This has further driven the demand for effective drugs for management of proliferative diabetic retinopathy in older population.

