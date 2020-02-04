Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the centralized management of the processes, methods, and technologiesused by project managers and project management offices (PMOs) to analyze and collectively manage current or proposed projects based on numerous key characteristics.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of the overall project portfolio management market in 2018, followed by Europe and APAC. North America is rapidly deploying the PPM solutions due to the dynamic market environment. APAC and Middle East & Africa are also witnessing a record growth in demonstrating and adopting PPM solutions.

In 2018, the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.