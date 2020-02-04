Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Global Market Synopsis, Market Surge, Future Scope, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) is the centralized management of the processes, methods, and technologiesused by project managers and project management offices (PMOs) to analyze and collectively manage current or proposed projects based on numerous key characteristics.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market share of the overall project portfolio management market in 2018, followed by Europe and APAC. North America is rapidly deploying the PPM solutions due to the dynamic market environment. APAC and Middle East & Africa are also witnessing a record growth in demonstrating and adopting PPM solutions.
In 2018, the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Project Portfolio Management (PPM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Project Portfolio Management (PPM) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ca Technologies
Changepoint
Clarizen
HPE
Microsoft
Oracle
Planview
Planisware
SAP
Servicenow
Software AG
Upland
Celoxis Technologies
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
ITES and telecommunication
Retail and consumer goods
Manufacturing
Healthcare and life sciences
Government and public sector
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
