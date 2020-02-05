Researchmoz added latest report “Progressing Cavity Pumps: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), 2018 to 2024”. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.



The 2018 study has 211 pages, 80 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as progressing cavity pumps types include dosing pumps, flanged pumps, hopper pumps, food grade pumps, and immersion Pumps. The ability to meet demands for energy production is a key benefit. Conventional methods of crude oil recovery have been modified using he pumps to optimize production from existing reserves

Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems are designed to produce heavy and viscous crudes up to 1,000cSt in low-production and deviated wells with low inflow, high GOR at the pump intake, scales and solids, providing the long term and reliable operation, impossible to achieve by ESP or other Artificial Lift Systems.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1660687

The offshore oil fields in northern Europe and the massive sand oilfields in the middle east and nearby are primary application users of Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) systems, supporting oil and gas pumping.

A $2.7 billion market for EMEA in 2017, the Progressing Cavity Pumps market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $5.97 billion by 2024, growing in the oil and gas segment to increase yields from existing wells and to develop new applications in other industries. With the world recognizing the continuing need to extract oil from ground from existing wells, the pumps are being put in place as demand technology.

Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Renewal of auctions is reactivating mature markets. Southern Europe is reactivating mature markets with auctions. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. Excluding China, the global market demand for installations is expected to increase by 8% from 36 GW in 2017 to 45 GW in 2020.

Companies Profiled

Market Leaders



– Schlumberger Limited

– Weatherford International plc

– The Verder Group

– GE Baker Hughes Incorporated

– Halliburton Company

– Johstadt

– Sulzer

– Sydex

– Borets

– Bellin S.p.a

– Nova rotors

– Seepex

– CSF

– Varisco S.p.A.

– Gevelot PCM

– Colfax Fluid Handling

– Pumpenfabrik Wangen GmbH

– Netzsch

– Beinlich

Key Topics

– Progressing Cavity Pumps

– Progressing Cavity Pump Types

– Dosing Pump

– Flanged Pump

– Hopper Pump

– Food Grade

– Immersion Pump

– Progressing Cavity Pump Thermal Recovery

– Electric Submersible Pump Systems

– Fluid Handling Progressing Cavity Pumps

– Oil & Gas

– Chemicals & Paper

– Metering Technology

– Foods & Pharmaceuticals

– Mining

– Rig Count

– Geothermal Power

Table of Contents

EMEA (Europe, Middle East AND Africa) Progressing Cavity Pumps Executive Summary 14

1. EMEA (EUrOPE, Middle East And AFRICA) Progressing Cavity Pumps : Market Description And Market Dynamics 17

1.1 Progressing Cavity Pump (PCP) Systems 17

2. EMEA Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Shares And Forecasts 18

2.1 EMEA Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Driving Forces 18

2.2 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Shares 19

2.2.1 Schlumberger Limited 22

2.2.2 – Weatherford International plc 22

2.2.3 General Electric Company – Baker Hughes 22

2.2.4 Halliburton Company 23

2.2.5 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Shares, Notes on Applications, Dollars, EMEA, 2017 24

2.3 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Forecasts 25

2.3.1 Progressing Cavity Pumps Market Sectors 26

2.3.2 Continued Volatility In Oil Prices And Severe Market Contraction 29

2.3.3 Opportunity for Geothermal Power 34

2.3.4 Baker Hughes Rig Count 35

2.3.1 Progressing Cavity Pump Thermal Recovery 36

2.3.2 ITT 36

2.4 Progressing Cavity Pumps Types 37

2.4.1 Dosing Pump 47

2.4.2 Flanged Pump 49

2.4.3 Hopper Pump 49

2.4.4 Food Grade 53

2.4.5 Immersion Pump 54

2.5 Progressing Cavity Pumps Applications 54

2.5.1 Oil & Gas Progressing Cavity Pumps 54

2.6 Progressing Cavity Pumps Prices 55

2.7 180 psi Progressive Cavity Metering Pump, 1750 Max. RPM 57

2.8 Progressing Cavity Pumps Regional Analysis 61

3. Progressing Cavity Pumps Product Issues 65

Continue…

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/progressing-cavity-pumps-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-emea-europe-middle-east-and-africa-2018-to-2024-report.html/toc

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/