Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – FACEBOOK BUSINESS, ADWORDS, WORDSTREAM, SIZMEK, MARIN SOFTWARE – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Programmatic marketing/advertising can be confusing, especially for an outsider or someone new to the channel. However, it is growing significantly and considered to be the future of online advertising. Therefore, it is important to have an understanding, even if brief, of Programmatic Buying, Selling and Advertising.
In 2017, the global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Marketing/Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
Get sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3518230-global-prog…
The key players covered in this study
FACEBOOK BUSINESS
ADWORDS
WORDSTREAM
SIZMEK
MARIN SOFTWARE
DATAXU
Yahoo Gemini
MediaMath
Adobe Media Optimizer
Quantcast Advertise
Choozle
Acquisio
The Trade Desk
Flashtalking
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Programmatic RTB
Programmatic Direct
Market segment by Application, split into
Marketing and Advertising
Health, Wellness and Fitness
Construction
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3518230-global-programmati…
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Programmatic RTB
1.4.3 Programmatic Direct
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Marketing and Advertising
1.5.3 Health, Wellness and Fitness
1.5.4 Construction
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………
https://www.openpr.com/news/1588444/Programmatic-Marketing-Advertising-Global-Market-2019-Top-Key-Players-FACEBOOK-BUSINESS-ADWORDS-WORDSTREAM-SIZMEK-MARIN-SOFTWARE-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2025.html
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alteryx, Inc.
12.1.1 Alteryx, Inc. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.1.4 Alteryx, Inc. Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Alteryx, Inc. Recent Development
12.2 Datawatch Corporation
12.2.1 Datawatch Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.2.4 Datawatch Corporation Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Datawatch Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Informatica Corporation
12.3.1 Informatica Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.3.4 Informatica Corporation Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Informatica Corporation Recent Development
12.4 International Business Machines Corporation
12.4.1 International Business Machines Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.4.4 International Business Machines Corporation Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 International Business Machines Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Microsoft Corporation
12.5.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.5.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.6 MicroStrategy Incorporated
12.6.1 MicroStrategy Incorporated Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.6.4 MicroStrategy Incorporated Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 MicroStrategy Incorporated Recent Development
12.7 Qlik Technologies Inc.
12.7.1 Qlik Technologies Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.7.4 Qlik Technologies Inc. Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Qlik Technologies Inc. Recent Development
12.8 SAP SE
12.8.1 SAP SE Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Data Preparation Tools Introduction
12.8.4 SAP SE Revenue in Data Preparation Tools Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 SAP SE Recent Development
..……..CONTINUED
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)