Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – FACEBOOK BUSINESS, ADWORDS, WORDSTREAM, SIZMEK, MARIN SOFTWARE – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Programmatic marketing/advertising can be confusing, especially for an outsider or someone new to the channel. However, it is growing significantly and considered to be the future of online advertising. Therefore, it is important to have an understanding, even if brief, of Programmatic Buying, Selling and Advertising.

In 2017, the global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Marketing/Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

FACEBOOK BUSINESS

ADWORDS

WORDSTREAM

SIZMEK

MARIN SOFTWARE

DATAXU

Yahoo Gemini

MediaMath

Adobe Media Optimizer

Quantcast Advertise

Choozle

Acquisio

The Trade Desk

Flashtalking

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Programmatic RTB

Programmatic Direct

Market segment by Application, split into

Marketing and Advertising

Health, Wellness and Fitness

Construction

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Programmatic RTB

1.4.3 Programmatic Direct

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Programmatic Marketing/Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Marketing and Advertising

1.5.3 Health, Wellness and Fitness

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

…………

