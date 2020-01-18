Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

Programmatic ads are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, and is expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces.
In 2018, the global Programmatic Display Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Facebook
Google (Doubleclick)
Alibaba
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Tencent
AppNexus
Amazon
JD.com
Yahoo
Verizon Communications
eBay
Booking
Expedia
MediaMath
Baidu
Rakuten
Rocket Fuel
The Trade Desk
Adroll
Sina
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3620424-global-programmatic-display-advertising-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real Time Bidding
Private Marketplace
Automated Guaranteed
Market segment by Application, split into
E-commerce Ads
Travel Ads
Game Ads
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3620424-global-programmatic-display-advertising-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Real Time Bidding
1.4.3 Private Marketplace
1.4.4 Automated Guaranteed
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 E-commerce Ads
1.5.3 Travel Ads
1.5.4 Game Ads
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size
2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Facebook
12.1.1 Facebook Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.2 Google (Doubleclick)
12.2.1 Google (Doubleclick) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Google (Doubleclick) Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Google (Doubleclick) Recent Development
12.3 Alibaba
12.3.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 Alibaba Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated
12.4.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Development
12.5 Tencent
12.5.1 Tencent Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 Tencent Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Tencent Recent Development
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)