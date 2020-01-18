Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Market Study, Segmentation and Foresight to 2025

Programmatic ads are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, and is expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces.

In 2018, the global Programmatic Display Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Facebook

Google (Doubleclick)

Alibaba

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Tencent

AppNexus

Amazon

JD.com

Yahoo

Verizon Communications

eBay

Booking

Expedia

MediaMath

Baidu

Rakuten

Rocket Fuel

The Trade Desk

Adroll

Sina

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed

Market segment by Application, split into

E-commerce Ads

Travel Ads

Game Ads

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

