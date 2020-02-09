Professional Survey of MARITIME VSAT GLOBAL MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

VSAT services help in maritime surveillance, commodity tracking, identifying illegal fishing, improving maritime domain awareness (MDA), search and rescue operations, and anti-piracy.

The Ku technology segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major benefits of using Ku-band technology is the easy transmission of complex data, voice, and video signals.

The global maritime VSAT market by services segment accounted for the maximum market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market until the end of 2023. One of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for satellite broadband services is the increasing need for high-quality data services with a global coverage for enhanced safety features.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Maritime VSAT.

Harris CapRock

Hughes Network Systems

Inmarsat

KVH Industries

ViaSat

VT iDirect

Comtech Telecommunications

Emerging Markets Communications

OmniAccess

Raytheon

SageNet

SpeedCast

Telespazi

Ku Band

C Band

L Band

HTS Band



Military & Defense

Civil & Commercial

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

To analyze and research the global Maritime VSAT status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Maritime VSAT manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Maritime VSAT market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

