PROFESSIONAL SURVEY OF GLOBAL EPOXY COATINGS MARKET INSIGHTS, FORECAST 2019 TO 2025

This report researches the worldwide Epoxy Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Epoxy Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Construction is the largest application of epoxy coatings. The construction industry is driven by rising urbanization in Asia-Pacific and RoW, which has resulted in increased demand for residential, commercial, and industrial infrastructure. Low interest rates on housing loans are also responsible for increase in the demand for new houses, eventually driving the construction application of epoxy coatings.

The drivers identified for the epoxy coatings market are growth in application areas, increased demand for waterborne epoxy coatings, and growing demand from developing nations.



The powder-based technology of epoxy coatings is growing at the highest rate among all the technologies of epoxy coatings. The demand for epoxy powder-based coatings is expected to increase in the future owing to their non-VOC emission properties, thus providing high growth opportunity to the overall epoxy coatings market.



Global Epoxy Coatings market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Epoxy Coatings.

– This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Epoxy Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Epoxy Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:



BASF

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Berger Paints

– Epoxy Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Solvent borne

Waterborne

Powder-based



– Epoxy Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Construction

Transportation

General Industrial

Others

– Epoxy Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

– Epoxy Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Epoxy Coatings capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Epoxy Coatings manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Epoxy Coatings :



History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

