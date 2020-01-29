Professional Survey of GLOBAL AUTOMATIC CHECKWEIGHERS MARKET 2019-2024

Latest Update “Global Automatic Checkweighers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

A checkweigher is an automatic or manual machine for checking the weight of packaged commodities. It is normally found at the offgoing end of a production process and is used to ensure that the weight of a pack of the commodity is within specified limits. Any packs that are outside the tolerance are taken out of line automatically.

A checkweigher can weigh in excess of 500 items per minute (depending on carton size and accuracy requirements). Checkweighers can be used with metal detectors and X-ray machines to enable other attributes of the pack to be checked and acted upon accordingly.

– Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region of checkweighers, with a consumption market share nearly 36.10% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption region of checkweighers, enjoying consumption volume market share nearly 28.15% in 2017.

Market competition is not intense. Mettler-Toledo, Ishida, Minebea Intec (Sartorius Intec), OCS

Loma Systems, Anritsu, Avery Weigh-Tronix, Thermo Fisher, Bizerba, ALL-FILL Inc., Varpe contral peso, Multivac Group, Cardinal Scale, Yamato Scale Dataweigh, PRECIA MOLEN, Dahang Intelligent Equipment, Brapenta Eletronica is the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry

The worldwide market for Automatic Checkweighers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automatic Checkweighers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

