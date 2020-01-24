Professional Survey of Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market 2019 – 2024

“Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” with Industries Survey | Global Current Growth and Future.

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Overview

Logistics is an essential segment of supply chain management. Logistics allows the pharmaceutical companies to establish consistency as well as efficiency through the international supply chain market. The pharmaceutical sector opts logistics for a complete management of acquiring, storing and moving the resources to the end users as per their needs. Logistics provides a continuous supply of bio pharmaceutical products like vaccines, anti-bodies, somatic cells and other biomolecules from sellers and traders in different places. It also allows the transport of pharmaceutical drugs which do not require cold chain control.

Nowadays, the pharmaceutical companies have even started to outsource the logistics domain of the company to the third parties. Logistics market is gaining popularity due to fast track execution and better communication, even this market is in constant process to reduce packaging costs. The market has also witnessed rapid growth due to mergers and acquisitions by the existing players. The market for biopharmaceutical logistics shall be driven by factors such as logistics providers having local contacts and know-how, innovation in packaging and increased manufacture and use of biologic drugs.

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Scope of the Report

This report on the global biopharmaceutical logistics market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Market revenue in terms of US$ Bn for the period between 2014 and 2024 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2016 to 2024 are provided for all the segments, considering 2015 as the base year. Market volume data (tonnage) for the period 2014 to 2024 has been provided for the mode of transportation segment at regional and country level.

Market related factors such as technological developments, service innovations, expansion of infrastructural facilities such as warehousing networks by major players and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. Growth rates for each segment within the global biopharmaceutical logistics market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements. These factors would help the market players to take strategic decisions in order to strengthen their positions and expand their share in the global market.

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global biopharmaceutical logistics market has been segmented into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. Although the overall pharmaceutical market has more products requiring non-cold chain based logistics transport, the market for cold chain is witnessing a higher growth rate owing to the rise in manufacture and transport of biologic drugs and those drugs which require temperature controlled shipping.

The principal modes of transportation for biopharmaceutical logistics include air shipping, sea shipping, road shipping and rail shipping. New regulations in the U.S., the European Union, and elsewhere, has radically lengthened the list of drugs requiring temperature-controlled handling. Specifically, new rules for handling products that fall into the controlled ambient (15 to 25 degrees C) category has upsurged the demand for temperature controlled handling. This has led to many pharmaceutical companies resorting to air shipping for such critical products. However, concerns over cost containment has led to the trend of increased preference for transporting pharmaceuticals by sea and road, wherever possible.

Geographically, the global Biopharmaceutical Logistics market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further segmented by major countries. Considerable growth in biopharma logistics is expected in the emerging countries in Asia compared to North America and Europe.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players in the Biopharmaceutical Logistics market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include FedEx Corporation, Ceva Logistics LLC, Amerisource Bergen Corporation, Panalpina Group, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, XPO Logistics, Inc., United Parcel Service, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, DB Schenker and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

The global biopharmaceutical logistics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Mode of Transportation

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Global Biopharmaceutical Logistics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Taiwan

India

Australia

Rest of APAC

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

