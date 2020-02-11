Professional Survey in GLOBAL NETWORK PACKET BROKER MARKET 2019 AND FORECAST TO 2025

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A network packet broker (NPB) is a device that provides a collection of monitoring tools with access to traffic from across the network. The word broker, or dealer is helpful to focus on here.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the network packet broker market during 20182023. Increasing government initiatives and investments from technologically developing countries in APAC, such as India, Japan, China, Singapore, and Australia, are driving the growth for increasing deployments of data centers in the region, which in turn is expected to drive the market for NPBs. Also, the increasing number of small- and medium-scale enterprises and the adoption of digital technologies in them further drive the demand for NPBs. Moreover, the increasing penetration of the Internet and rising population of internet users in the region creates a massive amount of data that drive the demand for cloud-based services. All these parameters generate the need for high-performing switching solutions across the network infrastructure in data centers. These factors in turn are expected to drive the market for network packet brokers in this region during the forecast period.

The Network Packet Broker market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Network Packet Broker.

– The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Gigamon

NetScout

Ixia

APCON

VIAVI Solutions

Cisco

Garland Technology

Broadcom

Juniper Networks

Big Switch Networks

Zenoss

Network Critical

Corvil

CALIENT

Netgear

Motadata

– Network Packet Broker Breakdown Data by Type



1 and 10 Gbps

40 Gbps

100 Gbps



– Network Packet Broker Breakdown Data by Application



Enterprises

Service Providers

Government Organizations

– Network Packet Broker Production by Region



United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

– Network Packet Broker Consumption by Region



North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

– The study objectives are:



To analyze and research the global Network Packet Broker status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Network Packet Broker manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Network Packet Broker :



History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Network Packet Broker market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

