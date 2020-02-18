PROFESSIONAL SERVICE AUTOMATION (PSA) MARKET: GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS AND OPPORTUNITY AND FORECAST 2019 TO 2024

Summary
Professional services automation (PSA) is a software product designed to assist professionals, such as IT consultants, auditors, lawyers, and others, with resource management and project management for client projects. Core functions of PSA include automated time & billing, project management capabilities, invoice management, resource allocation, expense management, and others. It also offers powerful and consistent reports and dashboards, which provide management key information to make insightful decisions. It also offers benefits such as project effectiveness, improved customer satisfaction, reduced revenue leakage, improved forecasting capability, and others.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft Corporation
Projector PSA, Inc.
NetSuite OpenAir
Oracle
Appirio
Changepoint Corporation
ConnectWise, Inc.
FinancialForce.com
Tenrox
Autotask Corporation
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud
Market segment by Application, split into
Consulting Firms
Marketing & Communication
Technology Companies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Professional Service Automation (PSA) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Professional Service Automation (PSA) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Consulting Firms
1.5.3 Marketing & Communication
1.5.4 Technology Companies
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market Size
2.2 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Microsoft Corporation
12.1.1 Microsoft Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.1.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Projector PSA, Inc.
12.2.1 Projector PSA, Inc. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.2.4 Projector PSA, Inc. Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Projector PSA, Inc. Recent Development
12.3 NetSuite OpenAir
12.3.1 NetSuite OpenAir Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.3.4 NetSuite OpenAir Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 NetSuite OpenAir Recent Development
12.4 Oracle
12.4.1 Oracle Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.5 Appirio
12.5.1 Appirio Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.5.4 Appirio Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Appirio Recent Development
12.6 Changepoint Corporation
12.6.1 Changepoint Corporation Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.6.4 Changepoint Corporation Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Changepoint Corporation Recent Development
12.7 ConnectWise, Inc.
12.7.1 ConnectWise, Inc. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.7.4 ConnectWise, Inc. Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ConnectWise, Inc. Recent Development
12.8 FinancialForce.com
12.8.1 FinancialForce.com Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.8.4 FinancialForce.com Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 FinancialForce.com Recent Development
12.9 Tenrox
12.9.1 Tenrox Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.9.4 Tenrox Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Tenrox Recent Development
12.10 Autotask Corporation
12.10.1 Autotask Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Professional Service Automation (PSA) Introduction
12.10.4 Autotask Corporation Revenue in Professional Service Automation (PSA) Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Autotask Corporation Recent Development
