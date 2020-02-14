Professional Lighting Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Professional Lighting Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Professional Lighting market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Professional Lighting is a complete lighting unit consisting of a lamp or lamps together with the parts designed to distribute the light, to position and protect the lamps and ballast (where applicable), and to connect the lamps to the power supply.

The growth of the professional luminaires market will accelerate during the next few years and our market research experts have predicted that APAC will contribute to the major growth of this global market throughout the predicted period.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

NVC

Philips

Opple

FSL

Leedarson Luminaire

PAK

Topstar

Osram

Liaoyuan Lighting

TCP

Panasonnic

Huayi Lighting

Toshiba

TCL

Forest Lighting

Kingsun Optoelectronic

Feilo Acoustics

Hongyar Electrical

Midea

Yankon

NPU

Handson

GE Lighting

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Conventional Lighting

LED Lighting

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

