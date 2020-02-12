Professional Liability Insurance Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2024

Global Professional Liability Insurance Market

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market. Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) or errors & omissions (E&O), is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

Scope of the Report:

n most cases, growth is likely to be faster in less-developed markets than in developed ones, although much also depends on the degree to which significant competition exists among underwriters in this field and on future claims experience in each country.

Medical Professional Liability Insurance, at US$15.7 billion, accounted for the biggest chunk (40.8%) of the worldwide market pie by professional category. That was followed by approximately US$7.5 billion to professionals in the lawyer, and about US$15.2 billion to professionals in all other segments combined.

The global Professional Liability Insurance market is valued at 38400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 45600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Professional Liability Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Chubb (ACE)

AIG

Hiscox

Allianz

Tokio Marine Holdings

XL Group

AXA

Travelers

Assicurazioni Generali

Doctors Company

Marsh & McLennan

Liberty Mutual

Medical Protective

Aviva

Zurich

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa

Munich Re

Aon

Beazley

Mapfre

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Professional Liability Insurance Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Professional Liability Insurance

1.2 Classification of Professional Liability Insurance by Types

1.2.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Professional Liability Insurance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Medical Liability Insurance

1.2.4 Lawyer Liability Insurance

1.2.5 Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

1.2.6 Other Liability Insurance

1.3 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Up to $1 Million

1.3.3 $1 Million to $5 Million

1.3.4 $5 Million to $20 Million

1.3.5 Over $20 Million

1.4 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Professional Liability Insurance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Professional Liability Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Professional Liability Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Professional Liability Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Professional Liability Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Professional Liability Insurance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Professional Liability Insurance (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Chubb (ACE)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Professional Liability Insurance Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Chubb (ACE) Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 AIG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Professional Liability Insurance Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 AIG Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hiscox

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Professional Liability Insurance Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hiscox Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Allianz

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Professional Liability Insurance Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Allianz Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Tokio Marine Holdings

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Professional Liability Insurance Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tokio Marine Holdings Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 XL Group

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Professional Liability Insurance Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 XL Group Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 AXA

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Professional Liability Insurance Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 AXA Professional Liability Insurance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

