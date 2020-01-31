Professional Desktop Publishing Software 2018 Global Market Growth, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Description:
This report focuses on the global Professional Desktop Publishing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Desktop Publishing Software development in United States, Europe and China.
Desktop publishing (abbreviated DTP) is the creation of documents using page layout skills on a personal (“desktop”) computer primarily for print. Desktop publishing software can generate layouts and produce typographic quality text and images comparable to traditional typography and printing. This technology allows individuals, businesses, and other organizations to self-publish a wide range of printed matter. Desktop publishing is also the main reference for digital typography.
In 2017, the global Professional Desktop Publishing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Avanquest
Broderbund
Corel
Microsoft
Encore
Bellevue Investments
Motu
Nero Software
Nova Development
Pantone
Quark
Sony
Summitsoft
Toontrack
Xara
Emedia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Linux
Macintosh OS
Microsoft Windows
Market segment by Application, split into
Personal
Enterprise
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Release ID: 422332