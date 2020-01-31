Professional Desktop Publishing Software 2018 Global Market Growth, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast To 2025

Description:

This report focuses on the global Professional Desktop Publishing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Desktop Publishing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Desktop publishing (abbreviated DTP) is the creation of documents using page layout skills on a personal (“desktop”) computer primarily for print. Desktop publishing software can generate layouts and produce typographic quality text and images comparable to traditional typography and printing. This technology allows individuals, businesses, and other organizations to self-publish a wide range of printed matter. Desktop publishing is also the main reference for digital typography.

In 2017, the global Professional Desktop Publishing Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Avanquest

Broderbund

Corel

Microsoft

Encore

Bellevue Investments

Motu

Nero Software

Nova Development

Pantone

Quark

Sony

Summitsoft

Toontrack

Xara

Emedia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Linux

Macintosh OS

Microsoft Windows

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

