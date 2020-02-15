Product Type Coverage of Freight Transport Management Market by Market Size and Forecast, Major Company of Product Type 2018-2025

The report provides an overview of the Freight Transport Management Market industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Freight Transport Management Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

The Global Freight Transport Management Market Is Projected to Register A CAGR of About XX % During The Forecast Period, 2018-2023.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Freight Transport Management Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Key Vendors of Freight Transport Management Market: JDA Software, Manhattan Associates, CTSI â Global, Accenture PLC, Descartes Systems Group, DSV A/S, High Jump Software, CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Geodis, Others…

Freight Transport Management Market Dynamics

Drivers

– Growing Demand for On-time Delivery

– Rising Freight Transportation due to Increasing International Trade

– Inclination of Growth toward Information Technology



Restraints

– Risk and Congestion Associated with Trade Routes

– High Capital Investment



Market Opportunities

– Technological Advancements in IT

The Freight Transport Management Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Freight Transport Management Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key Developments in the Freight Transport Management Market:

October 2017 – Kuebix announced a free multi-modal transportation management system (TMS), which is expected to provide solutions, such as unlimited rating, booking, and tracking of less than load (LTL), Truck Load (TL), and parcel freight. Through this move, Kuebix is expected to stimulate the adoption of the transport management system for a company of any size, by offering a free system to engage directly with their carriers.

August 2017 – WiseTech Global Limited announced the acquisition of CMS Transport Systems Pty Ltd, a provider of road transport and logistics management systems across Australia and New Zealand.