Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Glass Fiber Market 2019

WiseGuyReports has added new market study to its database, titled “2019 Global and Regional Glass Fiber Market Research Report Forecast 2025”.

Report Description:

The global market size of Glass Fiber is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.

Global Glass Fiber Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Glass Fiber industry. The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Glass Fiber manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Glass Fiber industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Glass Fiber Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Glass Fiber as well as some small players. At least 9 companies are included:

* Jushi Group

* Owens Corning Corporation

* PPG Industries

* CPIC

* Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

* Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

For complete companies list, please ask for sample pages.

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share



For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Glass Fiber market

* General-Purpose Glass Fibers

* Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.

* Application I

* Application II

* Application III

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.

We also can offer customized report to fulfill special requirements of our clients. Regional and Countries report can be provided as well.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

……

…….

Chapter 14 Summary for Global Glass Fiber (2013-2018)

14.1 Glass Fiber Supply

14.2 Glass Fiber Demand by End Use

14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

14.4 Type Segmentation and Price

Chapter 15 Global Glass Fiber Forecast (2019-2023)

15.1 Glass Fiber Supply Forecast

15.2 Glass Fiber Demand Forecast

15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers

15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Jushi Group

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Glass Fiber Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Jushi Group

16.1.4 Jushi Group Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.2 Owens Corning Corporation

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Glass Fiber Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Owens Corning Corporation

16.2.4 Owens Corning Corporation Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.3 PPG Industries

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Glass Fiber Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of PPG Industries

16.3.4 PPG Industries Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.4 CPIC

16.4.1 Company Profile

16.4.2 Main Business and Glass Fiber Information

16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of CPIC

16.4.4 CPIC Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.5 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

16.5.1 Company Profile

16.5.2 Main Business and Glass Fiber Information

16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

16.5.4 Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma) Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.6 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

16.6.1 Company Profile

16.6.2 Main Business and Glass Fiber Information

16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Sichuan Weibo New Material Group

16.6.4 Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

16.7 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

16.7.1 Company Profile

16.7.2 Main Business and Glass Fiber Information

16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Jiangsu Jiuding New Material

16.7.4 Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Glass Fiber Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

……

……

