Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market forecast 2025 | TOP Key Players – Active Biotech, Diagnocure, Glaxosmithkline, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Hologic, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Global Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market

Prostate cancer can be defined as it is a form of cancer that develops into male reproductive system. Most of the prostate cancer are slow growing and stable but sometimes it can spread from prostate (gland) to other part of body such as bone and lymph node. Initially prostate cancer does not pose any symptom but in severe cases it can cause pain during urination and can cause problem during sexual intercourse. Castration resistant prostate cancer is referred to as a prostate cancer that is spread to other parts of body and is resistant to medical or surgical treatment. Risk factor for castration resistant prostate cancer includes genetic predisposition, geriatric population, unhygienic diet, medication exposure and many sexual partners. Diagnosis for the detection of castration resistant prostate cancer includes prostate imaging, biopsy, tumor marker and staging test. Crucial factor about castration resistant prostate cancer is that it is resistant to medical and surgical treatment. However, other treatment options that are available in the market include hormone therapy, immune modulation, antiangiogenic treatment and bone targeted therapies.

North America dominates the global market for castration resistant prostate cancer treatment due to presence of large prostate cancer population in this region. Moreover, increasing demand of diagnostic test, increasing awareness among people and initiative taken by the federal government also accounted for the market growth in North American region. Europe represents the second position in the global castration resistant prostate cancer treatment market due to presence of large geriatric population base in European region. Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market due to lack of awareness and lack of proper healthcare facilities in some Asian countries. Asian market growth will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive increase in the healthcare infrastructure (healthcare cost, healthcare facility and healthcare budget). Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market during the study period due to growing market penetration in this region.

In 2018, the global Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Active Biotech

Diagnocure

Glaxosmithkline

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Millennium Pharmaceuticals

Hologic

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hormonal Therapy

Adding An Anti-Androgen

Stopping An Anti-Androgen

Estrogens

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Key Players in China

7.3 China Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Type

7.4 China Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Key Players in India

10.3 India Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Type

10.4 India Castration Resistant Prostate Cancer Treatment Market Size by Application

