Product Overview and Scope of Butene-1 Market 2019 by Evonik, Sinopec, YEOCHUN NCC, Reliance Industries

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Butene-1 Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with table and figures in it.

1-Butene is an organic chemical compound, linear alpha-olefin (alkene), and one of the isomers of butene. The formula is CH3CH2CH=CH2. It is a highly flammable, easily condensed gas.

The global Butene-1 market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Butene-1 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butene-1 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Browse full table of contents and data tables @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Butene-1-Market-Research-Report-2019.html

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Evonik

Sinopec

YEOCHUN NCC

Reliance Industries

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Polyethylene Comonomer

Polybutene-1

Valeraldehyde

1, 2-butylene oxide

N-butyl mercaptan

Segment by Application:

Consumer goods

Automotive industries

Request a sample copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/571351

Major Points in Table of content:

Chapter 1: Butene-1 Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Butene-1 Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Global Butene-1 Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4: Global Butene-1 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Global Butene-1 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Global Butene-1 Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Butene-1 Business

Chapter 8: Butene-1 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Global Butene-1 Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

List of Figures Continued….

Order a Purchase Report Copy @ https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/571351

About Us: –

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on World industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us: –

Name: – Mr. Jeet Jain (Sales Manager)

Email: – [email protected] ;

Cell No: – +1-240-284-8070, +44-20-3290-4151;

Connect with us: – Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook