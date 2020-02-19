Product Overview and Scope of Butene-1 Market 2019 by Evonik, Sinopec, YEOCHUN NCC, Reliance Industries

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Butene-1 Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 95 pages with table and figures in it.
1-Butene is an organic chemical compound, linear alpha-olefin (alkene), and one of the isomers of butene. The formula is CH3CH2CH=CH2. It is a highly flammable, easily condensed gas.
The global Butene-1 market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Butene-1 volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butene-1 market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Evonik
Sinopec
YEOCHUN NCC
Reliance Industries
Segment by Regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type:
Polyethylene Comonomer
Polybutene-1
Valeraldehyde
1, 2-butylene oxide
N-butyl mercaptan
Segment by Application:
Consumer goods
Automotive industries
Major Points in Table of content:
Chapter 1: Butene-1 Market Overview
Chapter 2: Global Butene-1 Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 3: Global Butene-1 Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter 4: Global Butene-1 Consumption by Regions
Chapter 5: Global Butene-1 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter 6: Global Butene-1 Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Butene-1 Business
Chapter 8: Butene-1 Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter 10: Market Dynamics
Chapter 11: Global Butene-1 Market Forecast
Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source
