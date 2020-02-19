Product Overview and Scope of Borax Market 2019, Forecast till 2025

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Borax Market Research Report 2019” new report to its research database. The report spread across 98 pages with table and figures in it.

Borax, also known as sodium borate, sodium tetraborate, or disodium tetraborate, is an important boron compound, a mineral, and a salt of boric acid. Powdered borax is white, consisting of soft colorless crystals that dissolve in water.

The global Borax market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Borax volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Borax market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

RTM

Eti

Searles

RUSSIAN BOR

QUIBORAX

SRL

INKABOR

Dalian Jinma

Fengcheng

Kuandian

Segment by Regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type:

Anhydrous Borax

Borax Pentahydrate

Borax Decahydrate

Segment by Application:

Boric Acid

Fiberglass

Enamel

Detergent

Major Points in Table of content:

Chapter 1: Borax Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Borax Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 3: Global Borax Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter 4: Global Borax Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Global Borax Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter 6: Global Borax Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Borax Business

Chapter 8: Borax Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter 10: Market Dynamics

Chapter 11: Global Borax Market Forecast

Chapter 12: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 13: Methodology and Data Source

List of Figures Continued….

