Product Life Cycle Management Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share Leaders, Current Status by Major Key vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2022

The factors such as growing need for enhanced and sustainable solutions by manufacturers, need for integrated solutions, and dynamic feature of flexible scale-up or scale-down infrastructure are expected to boost the PLM market. Moreover, growing cloud-based PLM solution is also expected to drive the PLM Market.

Product Life Cycle Management Market, By Component (Software, Service), By Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premises), By End Users (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Electronics and Semiconductors, Retail¸ Energy & Utilities, Aerospace and Defense) by Forecast 2022.

Global Product Life Cycle Management Market: Synopsis

The detailed report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global product lifecycle management (PLM) market is marked to exhibit noteworthy expansion at a CAGR of 7.1% during the assessment period of 2018-2023 and reach the market valuation of USD 59.65 Bn by the end of the review period from USD 40.1 Bn in the year 2017. Product lifecycle management services aid the small to medium scale businesses for business expansion at a low cost. Rise in adoption of cloud-based solutions in various enterprises, increased emphasis on process optimization in order to fasten the process of business expansion, and availability of these solutions at affordable prices for small to medium scale enterprises are majorly propelling the growth of the global product lifecycle management market during the assessment period.

Global Product Life Cycle Management Market: Key Players

The prime players profiled by Market Research Future (MRFR) that are operating in the global product life cycle management market are SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (the U.S.), Dassault Systemes (France), Atos SE (France), Autodesk Inc (US), PTC Inc (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Hewlett-Packard Company (the U.S.), Oracle Corporation (the U.S.), Aras Corporation (the U.S.) and others.

Global Product Life Cycle Management Market: Segmental Analysis

The global product life cycle management market has been segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, and end-user. Based on component, the global product life cycle management market has been segmented into application/software and service. Based on deployment mode, the global product life cycle management market has been segmented into on-premise and on-cloud. Based on end-user, the global product life cycle management market has been segmented into automotive and transportation, industrial machinery, electronics and semiconductors, retail, aerospace and defense, energy and utilities, pharmaceuticals, IT & telecom, and others.

Global Product Life Cycle Management Market: Regional Analysis

The global Product Lifecycle Management Market has been geographically segmented into four major regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the rest of the world. The North America region commands the maximum share of the global product lifecycle management market owing to the increased reliance on cloud-based solutions, rise in adoption of technologically advanced solutions for business process optimization and increasing presence of prominent market players such as Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation and others in this region. Increased investments to carry out research and development activities for introducing innovative technological assistance for business development and increased utilization of digital manufacturing services are propelling the growth of the product lifecycle management market in the Europe region. Increasing popularity of technologically advanced services for process optimization in various retail businesses, increased adoption of advanced technology and rise in investment for business expansion with the help of advanced technology are fueling the growth of the product lifecycle management market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Product Life Cycle Management Market: Industry Updates

In October 2018, the leading French fashion house, Poca Rabanne, has announced that it has selected product lifecycle management solution provided by Centric software.

In October 2018, a leading developer of new computational paradigm, New Generation Computing (NGC), has announced that one of the largest designers, manufacturers, and distributors of Halloween costumes, Rubie’s Costume Company, has opted for New Generation Computing’s fashion and apparel product lifecycle management solution.

In October 2018, a leading product lifecycle management solution provider for retail, fashion, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies, Centric Software, has announced that it will be entering Indian market with the introduction of leading product lifecycle management solutions to local retail, fashion and consumer goods companies.

