Product Engineering Services Market – Global Industry Key Players, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2018 to 2025

This report focuses on the global Product Engineering Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Engineering Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Altran

Alten Group

AVL

HCL Technologies Limited

Akka Technologies

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Capgemini

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

Wipro Limited

Accenture PLC

Happiest Minds Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Product and component design

Process engineering

Maintenance, repair, and operations

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

