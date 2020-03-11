Produce Packaging Market to Witness Stellar Revenue Growth Across Top Regional Pockets

According to the latest research report by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global produce packaging market will register a moderate CAGR throughout the forecast period – 2017 to 2022. Revenues from produce packaging across the globe are estimated to reach nearly US$ 35,400 Mn by 2022-end.

Adoption of Local Fresh Produce

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been taking unprecedented, major steps in preventing foodborne disorders by establishing and enforcing food safety standards for food importers and local produce farms. This had led consumers in purchasing local food, seeking product freshness as well as providing support to local economy. However, only one-third consumers think purchasing local food will offer better food value. Such perception is highly important, particularly in a post-recession economy. Retailers and large brands are now highlighting adoption of local fresh produce as an implication toward product freshness.

Demand for Meat- & Gluten-Free Food Products driving Popularity of Fresh Produce

The market for produce packaging across the globe is highly competitive, with presence of numerous regional and well-diversified global vendors. The market’s competitive environment will intensify in the foreseeable future, with increasing innovations in technology and product extensions. In addition, robust expansion of agricultural trade and production worldwide will result into rapid adoption of produce packaging. In addition, demand for meat- & gluten-free food products has surged, which in turn has led fresh produce to gain higher popularity in retail stores and foodservice industries.

Key Research Findings from FMI’s Report on Global Produce Packaging Market

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to be the largest market for produce packaging. Robust production rates of fresh produce in the region has been enabling packaging to play an indispensable role in marketing, tracing, and protecting the farm-produced products. Consumers in APEJ are inclining more towards consumption of nutritious and fresh fruits.

Although produce packaging markets in Europe and North America will register a parallel growth, revenues from the market in Europe will remain higher than those from North America throughout the forecast period.

Among packaging types, corrugated boxes will continue to be sought-after in the global produce packaging market. This is mainly because of their lightweight, graphics capabilities, established recycling infrastructure, decent protective performance, and comparatively low cost. However, increasing competition from reusable plastic containers might restrain growth in sales of corrugated boxes for produce packaging in the upcoming years. Plastic containers are projected to emerge as the fastest expanding packaging type of produce packaging through 2022.

Trends toward healthier eating habits, rising availability of ready-to-eat foods, and rapid population expansion are factors influencing application of produce packaging in fruits and vegetables. Application of produce packaging in fruits will account for the largest market revenue share in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Application of produce packaging in vegetables will witness a moderate expansion through 2022, driven by introduction of new produce packaging products for vegetables.

Based on end-users, revenues from repackers and retail stores are projected to account for nearly half share of the market in 2017, while the rest will be accounted by revenues from growers/shippers. Retail stores will witness a rise in their market share, however repackers will discern a decline in their market share through 2022. Revenue share of growers/shippers as end-users of produce packaging will remain stagnant throughout the forecast period.

The report by FMI has profiled key industries contributing to growth of the global produce packaging market, which include KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation, DS Smith PLC, Mondi Group plc, Amcor Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group plc, International Paper Co., Pactiv LLC, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Bemis Company, Inc., and Sealed Air Corp.

