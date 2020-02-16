PROCURE-TO-PAY SOLUTIONS MARKET RESEARCH – INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, GROWTH, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, FORECAST TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Procure-To-Pay Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Procure-To-Pay Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
Procure-To-Pay Solutions is a fully integrated solution designed to support an end-to-end process that begins with goods and services requisitioning and ends with ready-to-pay files for upload into an accounts payable system.
In 2017, the global Procure-To-Pay Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Zycus
Arvato
Ariba
GEP
SAP
Infosys
Comarch
Proactis
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
SaaS
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Healthcare
Telecommunication
Automotive
BFSI
Oil & gas
Retail
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3436081-global-procure-to-pay-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Procure-To-Pay Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Procure-To-Pay Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 SaaS
1.4.3 On-premise
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Healthcare
1.5.3 Telecommunication
1.5.4 Automotive
1.5.5 BFSI
1.5.6 Oil & gas
1.5.7 Retail
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Size
2.2 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Procure-To-Pay Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Procure-To-Pay Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
……………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Zycus
12.1.1 Zycus Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Zycus Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Zycus Recent Development
12.2 Arvato
12.2.1 Arvato Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Arvato Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Arvato Recent Development
12.3 Ariba
12.3.1 Ariba Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Ariba Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Ariba Recent Development
12.4 GEP
12.4.1 GEP Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 GEP Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 GEP Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Infosys
12.6.1 Infosys Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Infosys Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.7 Comarch
12.7.1 Comarch Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Comarch Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Comarch Recent Development
12.8 Proactis
12.8.1 Proactis Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Procure-To-Pay Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Proactis Revenue in Procure-To-Pay Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Proactis Recent Development
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3436081-global-procure-to-pay-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com