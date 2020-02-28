Processed Meat Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2018 to 2028

In order to study the many forthcoming movements and patterns prevailing in the global market, FactMR has included the latest Forecast report on processed meat market to its vast database. The delivered study offers significant figures about the leading regions and applications which are functioning in the processed meat market forthcoming trends by 2028, along with their market production, consumption, revenue, upcoming industry trends and forecasted market share details. Further, the accomplished market research report also anticipates that the concerned market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2028.

Top manufacturers in the processed meat market account for over 30% revenue share, andhave a diverse product portfolio and loyal consumer base across the globe. However, steadily declining meat prices and increasing demand for animal protein products has opened the market wide open, creating opportunities for new entrants. An increasingnumber of start-ups in the processed meat market are gaining momentum by introducing sustainably produced, high-quality processed meat products. Furthermore, by introducing cost-effective and label-friendly processed meat products on the e-commerce platform,market players are focusing on meeting the considerations of a highly conscious consumers. . While the leading processed meat manufacturers are strengthening their position in the developed market by capitalizing on their wide-spread distributors’ networks, tier II and III companies are expanding their presence in emerging economies with their diverse and economical range of processed meat products.

As diets of modern consumers have become more diverse and richer in high-value protein, demand for livestock products as increased, fueling the global production of meat, which is expected to prove remunerative for processed meat manufacturers. The world meat production increased, albeit steadily, to surpass 330 Mt in 2017, according to a report by the Food and Agriculture Organization. The report further predicts an increase of 48 Mt in the global meat production in the next decade to reach 367 Mt by the end of 2027.

Underpinned by improved economic conditions and herd expansions across the world, increased demand and consumption of meat is likely to boost meat production in the coming years. Manufacturers in the processed meat market are capitalizing on the rise in global meat production to offer competitive prices of processed meat products, and ultimately, gain an edge in the processed meat market.

Recent changes in consumers’ dietary preferences with changing lifestyle, and growing demand for processed food and resource-intensive animal products are reflected into the growth of the processed meat market. Thereby, manufacturers in the processed meat market are leveraging the recent developments in the processed food industry and consumer inclination towards consumption of animal-based proteins.

A study published by the World Health Organization (WHO)’s International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found the molecular mechanism in processed meat that underlie the carcinogenicity of processed meat, which can increase the risk of colorectal cancer in humans. Taking into consideration the potential risks of processed meat consumption, the American Cancer Society recommends limiting processed meat in the American Cancer Society Guidelines on Nutrition and Physical Activity for Cancer Prevention. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, including cancer, is encouraging consumers to modify their lifestyle and dietary habits. Thereby, growing awareness about the carcinogenicity of processed meat may impede the growth of the processed meat market in the upcoming years.

The growth prospects of the processed meat market are indirectly influenced by the availability of environmental resources, and high livestock supplies can improve the productivity of processed meat businesses. In order to mitigate the environmental footprint of processed meat products, government organizations have imposed laws and legislation, such as the Paris climate agreement and food safety regulations. The use of various ingredients in processed meat products is regulated by developing stringent food safety laws, such as Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. Conforming to the strict regulations and high levies can cause a significant rise in operational costs and production costs of processed meat products, which is likely to negatively impact the processed meat market growth prospects.

