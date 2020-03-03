Processed Cheese Market Assessment Covering Growth Factors and Upcoming Trends by 2022

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the processed cheese market sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Processed Cheese Market Projected to Discern Stable Expansion during 2017-2022 | Key Players are Sargento Foods Inc, Mondelez International, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the processed cheese market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Request for a Free Sample Report Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=157

Canada’s one largest hamburgers chain, A&W recently announced its decision to cut processed cheese from all its restaurant menus and replace it with real, high quality Cheddar cheese made from 100 percent Canadian milk. Increasing demand to cut away from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives and shifting preference for organically produced cheese, is making processed cheese fall on hard times. Moreover, an independent study detected the presence of industrial chemical Phthalates in highly processed cheese and cheese powder. Phthalates have been linked to genital birth defects in infants, especially boys and also pose a risk to pregnant women, babies and toddlers.

Growing demand for environmental-friendly and non-dairy cheese substitutes are presumed to impact the sales of processed cheese in the coming years. Changing dietary patterns and relentless shift towards veganism is anticipated to push the sales of vegan cheese. Moreover, increasing incidences of lactose intolerance, considering that 70 percent of the world’s population falls in this ambit, is supplementing to the downfall of dairy products including processed cheese. Other milk cheese substitutes like cheese analogue- partially or wholly replaced by vegetables proteins like soyabean and peanuts have also been gaining prominence owing to changing nutritional needs.

Processed cheese have been found to have unhealthy levels of sodium, considering its utility in fixing the flavor, texture, and the overall aptness of cheese. As more and more consumers are including cheese in their overall daily diet, advocacy groups have been calling to lower the salt content in processed cheese, also pushing for revised regulatory and labelling requirements. Manufacturers are exploring salt substitutes and alternate ways to produce that requires considerably less salt considering the challenges associated with reducing in certain forms of cheese including artisanal and raw-milk.

Browse Full Report on Processed Cheese Market with TOC – https://www.factmr.com/report/157/processed-cheese-market

In the backdrop of rising health concerns owing to lactose intolerance and presence of life threatening allergens in dairy products including processed cheese have established a set of stringent regulatory standards. The FDA regulates the labelling norms and standards for all kinds of cheese products. Earlier this year, EU approved European Dairy Association’s (EDA) and Assifonte’s guidelines pertaining to cheese as a raw material and ‘Good Manufacturing Guidelines Practice for Processed Cheese’, respectively. Key stakeholders in the processed cheese market are upping their R&D efforts to meet food regulations set by the global authorities.

FactMR has extensively analyzed the key players in global processed cheese market and studied their key expansion strategies for the assessment period of 2017-2022. Key market players identified in the report on global processed cheese market include Almarai-Joint Stock Company, Arla Foods amba, Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Mondelez International, Inc., Savencia SA, and Sargento Foods Inc. Key players are likely to focus on developing new, innovative products to reach out to the expansive consumer base with evolving demands. Moreover, stringent food regulations including its content and labelling has resulted in extensive research and development activities. Mondelez International, Inc., will be extending its brands in new market, with a special focus on the snacking segment. Moreover, Mondelez would also leverage M&A and partnership opportunities to expand its footprint. Sargento Foods, to keep up with the changing dietary trends, will remain dedicated product and systems innovation, as a part of its long-term strategy.

The global processed cheese market has comprehensively evaluated the historic, current, and future scenario of the market, for the assessment period 2017-2022. Owing to changing dietary preference and overall shift towards plant-based, GMO-free food products, the growth of global processed cheese market is poised to remain slow-moving through 2022.

Have Any Question? Ask Our Industry Experts – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=157

About FactMR

FactMR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

FactMR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.factmr.com/