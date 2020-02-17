Processed Cheese Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2022

The global cheese market is expected to show moderate growth during the forecast period as cheese is an important ingredient for a host of fast foods such as burger, sandwich, hotdog, and pizza. Customer segments such as affluent customers, children, teenagers, and mainstream households have become the focus for cheese manufacturers. As protein is an essential nutrient that contributes to overall health, consumers are increasingly looking to include protein in their diet from numerous sources to achieve optimal nutrition.

The analysts forecast the global processed cheese market to grow at a CAGR of 2.60% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global processed cheese market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale (retail and industrial) of processed cheese worldwide.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

The report, Global Processed Cheese Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Arla Foods

• Bel Group

• Fonterra Food

• Kraft Heinz

• Lactalis Group

• Savencia

Other prominent vendors

• Almarai

• Associated Milk Producers

• Bletsoe Cheese

• Britannia

• Dzintars

• FUNacho

• GCMMF (Amul)

• Go Cheese

• Parag Milk Foods

• HAPPY COW CHEESE

• Mother Dairy

• Old Fashioned Cheese

Market driver

• Rise in private labels

Market challenge

• Rising demand for natural, organic, and artisanal cheese

Market trend

• Increase in marketing initiatives

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Global dairy market

• Global cheese market

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by distribution channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Food specialist

• Others

PART 07: Market segmentation by product type

• Processed cheese slices

• Processed cheese blocks

• Processed cheese spreads – tubs/jars

• Canned processed cheese

• Others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Americas

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

PART 09: Key leading countries

• US

• Russia

• Japan

• France

• Germany

PART 10: Market drivers

• Convenience, low cost, and long shelf life of processed cheese attract consumers and food manufacturers

• Rise in private labels

• Rise in demand from developing countries

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

• Rising demand for natural, organic, and artisanal cheese

• Product recall

• Harmful ingredients used in processed cheese

• Presence of stringent government regulations and petitions in different countries

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Increase in marketing initiatives

• Innovations in packaging and flavors

• Increase in demand for low-sodium processed cheese

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

• Arla Foods

• Bel Group

• Fonterra Food

• Kraft Heinz

• Lactalis Group

• Savencia

Continued…..

