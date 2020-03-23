Process Orchestration Market Specifications, Analysis Forecast 2019 to 2023

Process Orchestration Market Research Report, By Function (Marketing Human Resource Management, Finance and Accounting), Component (Solution, Service), Deployment Type (Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise) Industrial Vertical (BFSI)—Global Forecast till 2023

Market synopsis

Globally, the process orchestration is expected to grow from USD 3.45 billion in 2017 to USD 8.60 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Process orchestration allows enterprises to efficiently execute the structured business plan by streamlining the business processes thereby, improving the operational efficiency of the business. This enables the companies to utilize their IT systems for catering their customers’ dynamic requirements thereby, driving the process orchestration market. Global digitalization is a major factor driving the process orchestration market as there is an increase in the user’s awareness for optimizing business process with digital transformation. Orchestration guides and drive end-to-end digital processes. Process orchestration enables automation and optimization of digital business processes from initial workflows to complex integrated cross domain processes. Moreover, increased requirement for improved IT systems to serve customers is also fueling the market growth. Process orchestration enables business and IT specialists to collaborate by developing and adapting processes jointly using the graphical business process model and notation (BPMN) standard. Additionally, high adoption of cloud services by SMEs and large enterprises is also contributing the market growth. However, the present organization capabilities and culture, and stringent regulations & compliance requirements are hindering the market growth.

Key players

The key players in the process orchestration market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are –are SAP SE (Germany), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), CA Technologies (US), ServiceNow Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), BMC Software Inc (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Newgen Software Technologies Limited (US), Software AG (Germany), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Wipro (India), and Micro Focus International PLC (UK). These players contribute a major share in the growth of process orchestration market. Apart from the top players, there are other players that contribute towards market growth. These include Arvato AG (Germany), Ayehu Software Technologies Ltd (US), Micro Focus International PLC (UK), Cortex Ltd (England), eQ Technologic (US), PMG.net (US), and others.

Segmentation

The process orchestration market is segmented into function, component, deployment, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

By function, the market is segmented into supply chain management and order fulfillment marketing, human resource management, finance and accounting, customer service and support.

By component, the market is segmented into solution and service.

By deployment, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the market is segmented into small and medium sized enterprise and large enterprise.

By industrial vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, telecom and IT, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Regional analysis

The global Process Orchestration Market is estimated to grow at significantly high rate during the forecast period (2019-2023). The regional analysis of process orchestration market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The research study also covers country level segment information in respective regions.

Among the regions covered, North America is dominating in terms of market size owing to early adoption of process orchestration and continuous innovation in various related technologies by companies for enhancing the existing business process. This helps to reduce the operational cost and increases the business efficiency. Additionally, the presence of various key vendor in North America such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CA Technologies, ServiceNow Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, BMC Software Inc and others is helping towards the market growth. These companies cater the local customers as well as customers from other regions. The increasing investment in the cloud-based service/solution by the government, small and medium enterprises, is further expected to boost market growth during the period of research study. However, process orchestration market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to be grow rapidly, during the forecast period. This is due to rapid economic changes, globalization, digitalization, and increased adoption of cloud-based services encouraging the enterprises and customers to adopt process orchestration. Also increasing demand for effective utilization of IT infrastructures and cost optimization is also expected to grow the market.

Competitive Analysis

Process orchestration market is considered to grow with a significant rate, as it provides bussiness management related solutions to enterprises and increases the overall efficiency of the process and reduced operations expenses.

In April, 2017, Fujitsu Inc entered in a stratergic partnership with UBiqube PLC. This partnership is expected to strengthen integrated operations management solutions by connecting various products and services that are provided to the end-users such as corporations, local governments, and telecom operators, for managing large-scale networks.

In November, 2017, Atrinet’s Ltd. and Veryx Technologies had entered in a stratergic partnership for providing solutions and services that reduces the costs and delivery efforts by automating provisioning, monitoring and testing new services such as L3VPN, SD-WAN, 4G/5G Wireless Front-haul, Carrier Ethernet and others.

Intended Audience

Business Process Management (BPM) Vendors

Consulting Service Providers

Resellers

Research Organizations

Enterprise Users

Technology Providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Cloud Service Providers

Government Organizations

Communications Service Providers (CSPs)

Third-party Knowledge Providers

Investment Bankers

Investors

