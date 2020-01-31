Process Automation Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Process Automation Market 2019

Process automation is the technology-enabled automation of complex business processes.

Process automation consists of integrating applications, restructuring labor resources and using software applications throughout the organization.

In 2018, the global Process Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Emerson Electric

Danaher

Omron

Mitsubishi Electric

Schneider Electric

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Hardware

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Water Treatment Plant

Chemical Manufacturing Industry

Paper Industry

Metals Industry

Pharmaceutical Industries

Food and Beverage Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Automotive Industry

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Key Stakeholders

Process Automation Manufacturers

Process Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Process Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

