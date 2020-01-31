Process Automation Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Process Automation Market 2019
Process automation is the technology-enabled automation of complex business processes.
Process automation consists of integrating applications, restructuring labor resources and using software applications throughout the organization.
In 2018, the global Process Automation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Process Automation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Process Automation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ABB
Emerson Electric
Danaher
Omron
Mitsubishi Electric
Schneider Electric
Rockwell Automation
Siemens
Yokogawa Electric
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Software
Hardware
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Water Treatment Plant
Chemical Manufacturing Industry
Paper Industry
Metals Industry
Pharmaceutical Industries
Food and Beverage Industry
Oil & Gas Industry
Automotive Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Key Stakeholders
Process Automation Manufacturers
Process Automation Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Process Automation Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Process Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Hardware
1.4.4 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Process Automation Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Water Treatment Plant
1.5.3 Chemical Manufacturing Industry
1.5.4 Paper Industry
1.5.5 Metals Industry
1.5.6 Pharmaceutical Industries
1.5.7 Food and Beverage Industry
1.5.8 Oil & Gas Industry
1.5.9 Automotive Industry
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Process Automation Market Size
2.2 Process Automation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Process Automation Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Process Automation Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
…..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ABB
12.1.1 ABB Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.1.4 ABB Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 ABB Recent Development
12.2 Emerson Electric
12.2.1 Emerson Electric Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.2.4 Emerson Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development
12.3 Danaher
12.3.1 Danaher Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.3.4 Danaher Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Danaher Recent Development
12.4 Omron
12.4.1 Omron Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.4.4 Omron Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Omron Recent Development
12.5 Mitsubishi Electric
12.5.1 Mitsubishi Electric Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.5.4 Mitsubishi Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Development
12.6 Schneider Electric
12.6.1 Schneider Electric Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.6.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.7 Rockwell Automation
12.7.1 Rockwell Automation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.7.4 Rockwell Automation Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.8 Siemens
12.8.1 Siemens Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Siemens Recent Development
12.9 Yokogawa Electric
12.9.1 Yokogawa Electric Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Process Automation Introduction
12.9.4 Yokogawa Electric Revenue in Process Automation Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Yokogawa Electric Recent Development
Continued….
