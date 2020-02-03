Procalcitonin Market Size, Future Forecasts, Growth rate, and Industry Analysis 2013-2024

Latest Survey On Procalcitonin Market

The global Procalcitonin market report provides an in-depth analysis of the Procalcitonin industry, analyzing the potential of the market and also provides data and forecasts on the market structure, dynamics, and trends.

Procalcitonin (PCT) is a 116 amino acid residue protein with a molecular weight of approximately 13kDa. Procalcitonin is a peptide hormone mainly produced by the C cells of the thyroid and certain endocrine cells of the lung. Under normal expression conditions, procalcitonin is immediately cleaved into three specific fragments, an N terminal residue, calcitonin and katacalcin. It can be expressed in E.

Sepsis is a life-threatening organ dysfunction caused by an excessive host immune response to a serious infection. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.6 million Americans suffered from sepsis in 2011, of which about 260,000 did not survive. PCT can play a critical role in addressing this clinical challenge and has become a key component of successful sepsis protocols across the U.S. and Europe. PCT levels increase precipitously in patients with severe bacterial infection. PCT is therefore an extremely important biomarker enabling specific differentiation between a severe bacterial infection and other causes of inflammatory reactions.

Expressed in E.coli, PCT can be used as a reagent to prepare calibrators for procalcitonin or calcitonin immunoassays.

The global procalcitonin market had reached 126.4 g in 2016 and is expected to increase reach 212.6 g by 2023. In terms of revenue, the global procalcitonin chloride market was valued 61.85 Million USD in 2016, and is estimated to be worth 92.27 Million USD by 2023. Overall, the procalcitonin products performance is positive with the global economic recovery.

The manufacture region is concentrated in USA, Europe, China and Japan, of which Europe is the largest region with the share 36.92% in 2016. The production shares of Europe, China and Japan were 23.07%, 19.12% and 6.43%.

The consumption share of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific were 26.73%, 28.27%, 35.77% in 2016. Asia Pacific is the main export region.

Top Market Key Players, Thermo Fisher, Roche Diagnostics, bioMerieux, HyTest, BBI Solutions, ProSpec, Wondfo, Ningbo Medicalsystem Biotechnology, Wuhan Easy Diagnosis Biomedicine, Snibe, Vazyme Biotech, Getein Biotech, Hotgen Biotech, Lumigenex, Nanjing Norman Biological Technology, Shanghai Medicine’nest Pharmaceutical, Kitgen, Beijing KeyGen, Beijing Apis

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Procalcitonin Antigen, Procalcitonin Antibody

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into, Medical Industry, Scientific Research

The scope of the report: This research report presents an extensive study of the market and comprises significant insights, facts, previous data, and statistically-supported and industry-validated market facts and projections with an appropriate set of methodologies and assumptions. It provides analysis and data on the basis of market segments and sub-segments, regions, product type, and distribution channels.

What the report offers:

Market Overview for the Global Procalcitonin Market and the identification of the market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and potential opportunities for the market.

Market analysis for the Global Procalcitonin Market, with competitive landscape and geographic analysis on a global and regional scale.

Determination of different factors responsible for changing the market landscape, rising future opportunities and determination of leading players, which can affect the market on a regional scale.

Company profiles of the leading competitors along with their strategic initiatives and market shares.

Determination and analysis of the macro- and microeconomic factors that affect the Global Procalcitonin Market, as per the regional analysis.

In the end, This report is an assimilation of trustworthy and updated information, quantitative and qualitative evaluation by industry analysts, inputs from industry professionals and leading competitors across the industrial value chain.

