Probiotic Yogurt Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2027

Yogurt is a semi-solid food made up from milk that is fermented into creamy food having additional probiotics and is a source of balanced proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, fats and minerals in helping consumers in many health problems. Probiotic yogurt is a source of fatty acids, calcium, whey proteins, magnesium, potassium, zinc, vitamins, and enzymes which makes it a healthy food for consumption. Probiotic yogurt is made from goat’s milk, sheep’s milk or cow’s milk. Most consumed and popular probiotic yogurt is made from cow’s milk and is popular in global market. Probiotic yogurt consumption is directly associated with healthy metabolic profiles, healthy blood pressure and triglyceride levels and helping in better diet quality. Probiotic yogurt increases the number of micro-flora in body to facilitate direct consumption of live bacteria.

Market Segmentation:

Probiotic yogurt market is segmented on the basis of application in food industry and cosmetic industry. In food industry, probiotic yogurt is used as consumable on daily basis. Probiotic yogurt is consumed by health conscious consumers in order to lower diabetes risk, cholesterol level, weight loss etc. Probiotic yogurt have application in cosmetic industry as a topical cosmetic for skin. Some probiotic yogurt contains vitamins and antioxidants which if consumed on daily basis can improve skin appearance.

Probiotic yogurt market is segmented on the basis of raw materials used as goat milk, sheep milk, cow milk etc. Popularity and consumption of cow milk probiotic yogurt is comparatively more than that of sheep and goat milk. Cow milk probiotic yogurt is popular in consumers globally because of highest amount of nutrient and calcium contents.

Probiotic yogurt market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail shops, online stores etc. Increasing demand for probiotic yogurt in global market is in turn increasing its sale from various distribution channel. Sale form online stores for probiotic yogurt is increasing as a result of easy shopping benefits coupled with various offers.

Probiotic yogurt market is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

Market Regional Outlook:

On the basis of regions, the Probiotic yogurt market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Probiotic yogurt market has seen increasing in Eastern Europe as compared to Western Europe. Rapid expansion of milk industries in Brazil is showing its presence in global market for probiotic yogurt production. Probiotic yogurt is growing faster as compared to regular yogurt in global market due to its additional nutritious value. In Latin America, probiotic drinking yogurt dominates in retail markets. MEA is one of the emerging region in global probiotic yogurt market as a result of trends in probiotics retail valuation.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Probiotic yogurt have number of health benefits such as it supports healthy digestion, reduces risk of diabetes, reduces cholesterol, increase bone density to prevent osteoporosis supports weight loss, boosts immune system, reduces high blood pressure, helps treating chronic pain and brain related illness which makes it popular in global market. Probiotic yogurts can consumed by consumers having lactose intolerance which increases its demand in these consumers. Probiotic yogurt can be consumed by patients with HIV/AIDS which benefits them in gut health, nutritional and immune status. Advertising of probiotic yogurt products by big players is one of the key driver which is growing its global market by increasing global presence of their products. Use of probiotic yogurts in cosmetic industry as an antioxidant topical is making it popular in global cosmetic market as well.

Probiotic yogurt Market Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Probiotic yogurt market include Danone, General Mills, Inc., Nestle SA, Valio Ltd., Danisco A/S, Lifeway Foods Incorporation, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Lancashire Farm, Olympic Dairy etc. are among these.

