Probiotic Market Insights | Business Opportunities, Competitor Analysis, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments 2019 to 2027

Probiotic comprehend of living micro-organisms that have a useful impact on the body, once taken in appropriate amounts. Probiotic are a much better substitute to traditional health supplements supported the health advantages related to their consumption. These supplements are extensively helpful in enhancing the gut health of human and animals. Application of probiotics in various functional foods and beverages to improve metabolism is driving the growth of the market. Growing animal health awareness among the consumers and rising preference towards dietary supplements is driving the market for probiotics.

Rising health awareness among the population and acceptance of probiotic dietary supplements for animal health is supporting the expansion of probiotics market. Moreover, the advancement and development in end products followed by the innovation in effective production technology is absolutely encouraging the growth of probiotics market throughout the forecast period. Growth within the health sector has also opened new opportunities for probiotic market growth.

Furthermore, product promotions through different channels by the key players have additional advantage to tackle consumer’s attention. However, product intolerance is ascertained to possess high risk and may be a major restraint for this market. The major players are focusing on expansion of their product lines to improve the share of probiotics market within the developing market.

Major Key Players

The major key players are highly investing on technological advancements. Introduction of new products in probiotics product lines and broadening the range of probiotic dietary products for consumer offering is the primary key strategy by major players.

The key players profiled in Probiotics Market report are

BioGaia (Sweden),

China-Biotics Inc (China),

Danisco (Denmark),

Danone (France),

Nestlé (Switzerland),

Yakult (Japan),

Arla Foods (Denmark),

Lifeway Foods (U.S.),

Nebraska Cultures (U.S.),

Lallemand (Canada)

Hansen (Denmark)

Latest Industry Updates

Feb 2018 Dannon has expanded its Activia range with the introduction of Activia Dailies, a range of low-fat yogurt drinks which will be available in the US. Activia Dailies contain the same live and active probiotics found in Activia’s range of yogurts but in a more convenient package, making it a more attractive product for time-poor consumers.

Feb 2018 Life Extension introduces new dietary supplements to FLORASSIST probiotic product line. It provides a probiotic support for robust immune health

Feb 2018 NSF International recently launched its new, independent testing protocol and verification program for raw botanical ingredients used in the dietary supplement industry.

Jan 2018 China’s By-Health buys Australian probiotic firm Life-Space Group for almost $700 million

Market Segments

The global probiotics market has been divided into source, form, distribution channel and region.

Based on Bacteria Type: Streptococcus, Lactobacillus, BIFIDOBACTERIAUM, and Others

Based on Application: Food, dietary supplements, beverages, animal feed, and Others

Based on End User: Human, and Animal

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis

The European region is projected to dominate the probiotics market followed by the Asia Pacific. The increasing occurrences of gut related diseases in the European countries like Germany and France has raised the demand for dietary supplements in this region, which is expected to boost the growth of the probiotics market during the forecast period. Additionally, the government support towards new product launch is the key driving factor in this region. Moreover, growing consumption of probiotics associated with gut health support in the developing counties like India and China is expected to raise the global probiotics market over the estimated period.