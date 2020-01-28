Probiotic Juice Beverage Market Estimated to Flourish by 2016 – 2026

Fruit juice and juice drinks have come up to signify important carriers for a multitude of cross-category functional ingredients varying from probiotics, fiber and plant sterols to omega-3, collagen and glucosamine. The probiotic products readily available in the market are generally in the form of yogurts or fermented milks. Moreover, it has been noticed that with an inclination in consumer vegetarianism all over the developed countries, the demand for vegetarian probiotic products have inclined. The advantageous effects of food with added live probiotics on health of human and in specific on children and other higher-risk populations, are being progressively promoted by health professionals. It has been observed that probiotics play a significant role in digestion, immunological and respiratory functions and it has vital effect in preventing infectious disease in children. Over the past few years, the interest has been observed in juice segment. Juice make up to around 11% of probiotic beverages. The probiotic juice beverage is current at a nascent stage and is anticipated to expand at a stupendous growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Probiotic Juice Beverage: Market Segmentation

The global Probiotic Juice Beverage market is segmented on the basis of function which includes therapy, prevention of disease and regular. The prevention of disease segment is anticipated to foster at a significant rate during the next few years due to rising health consciousness all over the world. The global probiotic juice beverage market is also segmented on the basis of end use such as animal probiotics and human probiotics. The global probiotic juice beverage market is also bifurcated on the basis of type of flavors such as cranberry, raspberry, blueberry, strawberry and others. The strawberry segment is expected to showcase robust growth from 2016-2026.

Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing personal disposable income along with rising health consciousness are the factors fostering the growth of the global probiotic juice beverage market. Apart from this, increasing baby boomer population in the U.S. is anticipated to fuel the growth of global probiotic juice beverage market during the forecast period. Apart from this, the significant acceptance of probiotic juice beverages in single-serve packs is also likely to impel the growth in future. Increasing population in developing Asian countries is driving the demand for probiotic products in the region which is likely to expand the growth in the region in future.

Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Global Probiotic Juice Beverage industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western and Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific region, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific captured the highest share in the probiotics juice beverage market in 2015 with Japan estimated to account for highest share in global probiotic juice beverage market in 2015. Apart from this, Europe is the second largest market, as in the European region, consumers have a positive attitude towards consumption of probiotic products. The consumption is at a significant pace in Germany, France and U.K. that the products are easily available in grocery store. The market growth is less in America, but is likely to observe sound growth in future.

Global Probiotic Juice Beverage Market: Players

Some of the key vendors identified across the value chain in the includes Nestle SA, E.I. DuPont De Nemours Company, Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd., Biogaia AB, Groupe Danone, Goodbelly and Probiotics International Limited. The rising competition in the market is ultimately emphasizing the manufacturers to expand the product portfolio along with development of new and innovative products. Apart from this, merger and acquisition is likely to be the significant trend in the global probiotic juice beverage market over the forecast period.

