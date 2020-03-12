Probiotic Drinks Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Probiotic Drinks Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Probiotic Drinks Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Probiotic Drinks Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Probiotics are microorganisms, which on consumption, exert a positive effect on the health of human beings and animals.
Doctors today often prescribe probiotics to combat issues like digestive problems, bowel irregularities, and weak immune system.
The global Probiotic Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Probiotic Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Probiotic Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Probiotic Drinks in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Probiotic Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Probiotic Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Bio-K Plus International
Danone
GoodBelly
KeVita
Nestle
Yakult
Amul
Bright Dairy
Grupo Lala
Lifeway
Market size by Product
Probiotic Milk Drinks
Probiotic Juice
Market size by End User
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Probiotic Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Probiotic Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Probiotic Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Probiotic Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
Key Stakeholders
Probiotic Drinks Manufacturers
Probiotic Drinks Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Probiotic Drinks Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Probiotic Drinks Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Probiotic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Probiotic Milk Drinks
1.4.3 Probiotic Juice
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Probiotic Drinks Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Supermarket
1.5.3 Convenience Store
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Probiotic Drinks Market Size
2.1.1 Global Probiotic Drinks Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Probiotic Drinks Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Probiotic Drinks Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Probiotic Drinks Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Probiotic Drinks Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Bio-K Plus International
11.1.1 Bio-K Plus International Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Bio-K Plus International Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Bio-K Plus International Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.1.5 Bio-K Plus International Recent Development
11.2 Danone
11.2.1 Danone Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Danone Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Danone Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.2.5 Danone Recent Development
11.3 GoodBelly
11.3.1 GoodBelly Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 GoodBelly Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 GoodBelly Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.3.5 GoodBelly Recent Development
11.4 KeVita
11.4.1 KeVita Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 KeVita Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 KeVita Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.4.5 KeVita Recent Development
11.5 Nestle
11.5.1 Nestle Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Nestle Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Nestle Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.5.5 Nestle Recent Development
11.6 Yakult
11.6.1 Yakult Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Yakult Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Yakult Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.6.5 Yakult Recent Development
11.7 Amul
11.7.1 Amul Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Amul Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Amul Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.7.5 Amul Recent Development
11.8 Bright Dairy
11.8.1 Bright Dairy Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Bright Dairy Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Bright Dairy Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.8.5 Bright Dairy Recent Development
11.9 Grupo Lala
11.9.1 Grupo Lala Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 Grupo Lala Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 Grupo Lala Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.9.5 Grupo Lala Recent Development
11.10 Lifeway
11.10.1 Lifeway Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Lifeway Probiotic Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Lifeway Probiotic Drinks Products Offered
11.10.5 Lifeway Recent Development
Continued….
