Probiotic Drinks Industry Sales, Supply and Consumption 2019 Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

Probiotic Drinks Market 2019

Probiotics are microorganisms, which on consumption, exert a positive effect on the health of human beings and animals.

Doctors today often prescribe probiotics to combat issues like digestive problems, bowel irregularities, and weak immune system.

The global Probiotic Drinks market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Probiotic Drinks market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Probiotic Drinks in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Probiotic Drinks in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Probiotic Drinks market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Probiotic Drinks market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Bio-K Plus International

Danone

GoodBelly

KeVita

Nestle

Yakult

Amul

Bright Dairy

Grupo Lala

Lifeway

Market size by Product

Probiotic Milk Drinks

Probiotic Juice

Market size by End User

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Probiotic Drinks market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Probiotic Drinks market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Probiotic Drinks companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Probiotic Drinks submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Key Stakeholders

Probiotic Drinks Manufacturers

Probiotic Drinks Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Probiotic Drinks Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

