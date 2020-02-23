Proactive Services Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

— Companies typically employ both proactive and reactive customer service strategies. Proactive service refers to processes and techniques used to protect against customer problems and to motivate repeat or higher-volume purchases. Small-business operators should understand what’s involved in choosing each approach and why proactive strategies are important.
North America is estimated to have the largest market share and is projected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of proactive services is increasing in APAC and MEA, due to the rising IT spending and increasing digitalization.
In 2018, the global Proactive Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Proactive Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Proactive Services development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco
HPE
Microsoft
IBM
Ericsson
Juniper
Huawei
Nokia Networks
Avaya
Fortinet
Symantec
Mcafee
DXC Technology
Servion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Managed Services
Technical Support
Design and Consulting
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Telecommunication
Retail
Healthcare
Government and Defense
Media and Entertainment
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
