Proactive Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Proactive Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Proactive Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is estimated to have the largest market share and is projected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of proactive services is increasing in APAC and MEA, due to the rising IT spending and increasing digitalization.

The global Proactive Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Proactive Services.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Cisco

HPE

Microsoft

IBM

Ericsson

Juniper

Huawei

Nokia Networks

Avaya

Fortinet

Symantec

Mcafee

DXC Technology

Servion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Managed Services

Technical Support

Design and Consulting

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunication

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Others

