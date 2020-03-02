Privileged Identity Management 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 23.05% and Forecast to 2022

Privileged identity management (PIM) is a part of identity management that focuses on the special requirements of privileged accounts within the IT infrastructure of an enterprise.
The analysts forecast the Global Privileged Identity Management Market to grow at a CAGR of 23.05% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Privileged Identity Management Market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this solution to SMEs, large enterprises, and government organizations.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Privileged Identity Management Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BeyondTrust
• CA
• Centrify
• CyberArk Software
• IBM
Market driver
• Increasing frequency of insider threats
Market challenge
• PIM affecting convenience of end-users
Market trend
• Increasing adoption of BYOD among enterprises
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Large enterprises – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Government organizations – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
SMEs – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing adoption of BYOD among enterprises
Incorporation of cloud in PIM solutions
Integration of PIM solutions with SSH keys
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
BeyondTrust
CA
Centrify
CyberArk Software
IBM
..…..Continued
