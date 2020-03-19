Private Tutoring Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Global Private Tutoring Industry

This report studies the global Private Tutoring market, analyzes and research the Private Tutoring development status and forecast in USA, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Club Z! Tutoring Services

CompuChild Services of America Inc.

Daekyo Co. Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Huntington Learning Centers Inc.

JEI Corporation

Kids R Kids

Kumon

LearningRx

Mathnasium LLC

Sylvan Learning

Tutoring Club Inc,

TutorVista Global Pvt. Ltd.,

Woongjin Thinkbig Co., LTD.

Fleet Education Services (Fleet Tutors)

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/929050-global-private-tutoring-market-size-status-and-forecast-2021

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

USA

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Private Tutoring can be split into

Online/E Tutoring

Teaching in Home

Afterschool Cram School

Others

Market segment by Application, Private Tutoring can be split into

Academic Training

Sports Training

Art Training

Others

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/929050-global-private-tutoring-market-size-status-and-forecast-2021

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Private Tutoring Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Private Tutoring Market Overview

1.1.1 Private Tutoring Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Private Tutoring Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 USA

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Private Tutoring Market by End Users/Application

1.3.1 Academic Training

1.3.2 Sports Training

1.3.3 Art Training

1.3.4 Others

2 Global Private Tutoring Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Private Tutoring Market Size (Value) by Players (2015-2016)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Club Z! Tutoring Services

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 CompuChild Services of America Inc.

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Daekyo Co. Ltd.

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Educomp Solutions Ltd.

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Huntington Learning Centers Inc.

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 JEI Corporation

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Kids R Kids

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Kumon

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 LearningRx

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Mathnasium LLC

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Private Tutoring Revenue (Value) 2011-2016

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Sylvan Learning

3.12 Tutoring Club Inc,

3.13 TutorVista Global Pvt. Ltd.,

3.14 Woongjin Thinkbig Co., LTD.

3.15 Fleet Education Services (Fleet Tutors)

4 Global Private Tutoring Market Size by Application (2011-2016)

4.1 Global Private Tutoring Market Size by Application (2011-2016)

4.2 Potential Application of Private Tutoring in Future

4.3 Top Consumer / End Users of Private Tutoring

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym