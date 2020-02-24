Private Security Services Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2023

Private security services business means the performance of guard duties on the basis of client contracts for the purpose of earning income.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the Private Security Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Private Security Services market by product type and applications/end industries.
Private security service revenue growth will be driven by heightened security concerns stemming from a large number of highly publicized tragedies, such as school shootings and bombings. Similarly, the rising perceived risk of all types of crime among end users despite long term declines in reported crimes will spur more end users to invest in these services.In addition, increased interest in a wide variety of value-added offerings in most security service segments will provide a boost to revenues.
The global Private Security Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Private Security Services.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Pinkerton
Blackwater Protectio
Allied Universal
Hook Private Security
International Protective Service, In
Paradigm Security
US Security Associates
SIS
Beijing Baoan
Shandong Huawei Security Group Co., Ltd
Transguard
Prosegur
Secom
China Security & Protection Group
Andrews International
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Executive/VIP Protection
Residential Protection
Executive Drivers
Asset Protection
Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
CEOs
Entertainers
Athletes
Royalty
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Private Security Services Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Private Security Services
1.2 Classification of Private Security Services by Types
1.2.1 Global Private Security Services Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)
1.2.2 Global Private Security Services Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017
1.2.3 Executive/VIP Protection
1.2.4 Residential Protection
1.2.5 Executive Drivers
1.2.6 Asset Protection
1.2.7 Technical Surveillance Countermeasure (TSCM) Services
1.3 Global Private Security Services Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Private Security Services Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)
1.3.2 CEOs
1.3.3 Entertainers
1.3.4 Athletes
1.3.5 Royalty
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Private Security Services Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Private Security Services Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)
1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Private Security Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Private Security Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Private Security Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Private Security Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Private Security Services Status and Prospect (2013-2023)
1.5 Global Market Size of Private Security Services (2013-2023)
