Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

— Summary
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region. This report studies the private passenger auto insurance.
In 2018, the global Private Passenger Auto Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Private Passenger Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Passenger Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
State Farm
GEICO
Progressive
Allstate
USAA
Liberty Mutual
Farmers
Nationwide
Travelers
American Family
Auto Club Exchange
Erie Insurance
CSAA Insurance Exchange
National General Holdings Corp.
Mercury General Corp.
Auto-Owners Insurance
MetLife
Hartford Financial Services
Auto Club Insurance Association
MAPFRE
Kemper Corp.
Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
Infinity P&C Corp.
COUNTRY Financial
Hanover Insurance Group
NJM Insurance
Southern Farm Bureau Casualty
Sentry Insurance
Shelter Insurance
Alfa Mutual Group
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Compulsory Insurance
Commercial Insurance
Market segment by Application, split into
Ordinary Private Car
Medium and High-end Private Car
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799241-global-private-passenger-auto-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Compulsory Insurance
1.4.3 Commercial Insurance
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Ordinary Private Car
1.5.3 Medium and High-end Private Car
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Size
2.2 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 State Farm
12.1.1 State Farm Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 State Farm Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 State Farm Recent Development
12.2 GEICO
12.2.1 GEICO Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 GEICO Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 GEICO Recent Development
12.3 Progressive
12.3.1 Progressive Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Progressive Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Progressive Recent Development
12.4 Allstate
12.4.1 Allstate Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Allstate Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Allstate Recent Development
12.5 USAA
12.5.1 USAA Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 USAA Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 USAA Recent Development
12.6 Liberty Mutual
12.6.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development
12.7 Farmers
12.7.1 Farmers Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Farmers Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Farmers Recent Development
12.8 Nationwide
12.8.1 Nationwide Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Nationwide Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Nationwide Recent Development
12.9 Travelers
12.9.1 Travelers Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Travelers Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Travelers Recent Development
12.10 American Family
12.10.1 American Family Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 American Family Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 American Family Recent Development
12.11 Auto Club Exchange
12.12 Erie Insurance
12.13 CSAA Insurance Exchange
12.14 National General Holdings Corp.
12.15 Mercury General Corp.
12.16 Auto-Owners Insurance
12.17 MetLife
12.18 Hartford Financial Services
12.19 Auto Club Insurance Association
12.20 MAPFRE
12.21 Kemper Corp.
12.22 Amica Mutual Insurance Co.
12.23 Infinity P&C Corp.
12.24 COUNTRY Financial
12.25 Hanover Insurance Group
12.26 NJM Insurance
12.27 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty
12.28 Sentry Insurance
12.29 Shelter Insurance
12.30 Alfa Mutual Group
Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3799241
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799241-global-private-passenger-auto-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/private-passenger-auto-insurance-market-2019-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024/491483