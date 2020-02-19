Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

— Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

Vehicle insurance (also known as car insurance, motor insurance or auto insurance) is insurance for cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other road vehicles. Its primary use is to provide financial protection against physical damage or bodily injury resulting from traffic collisions and against liability that could also arise from incidents in a vehicle. Vehicle insurance may additionally offer financial protection against theft of the vehicle, and against damage to the vehicle sustained from events other than traffic collisions, such as keying, weather or natural disasters, and damage sustained by colliding with stationary objects. The specific terms of vehicle insurance vary with legal regulations in each region. This report studies the private passenger auto insurance.

In 2018, the global Private Passenger Auto Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Private Passenger Auto Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Private Passenger Auto Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

State Farm

GEICO

Progressive

Allstate

USAA

Liberty Mutual

Farmers

Nationwide

Travelers

American Family

Auto Club Exchange

Erie Insurance

CSAA Insurance Exchange

National General Holdings Corp.

Mercury General Corp.

Auto-Owners Insurance

MetLife

Hartford Financial Services

Auto Club Insurance Association

MAPFRE

Kemper Corp.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Infinity P&C Corp.

COUNTRY Financial

Hanover Insurance Group

NJM Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Casualty

Sentry Insurance

Shelter Insurance

Alfa Mutual Group

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Compulsory Insurance

Commercial Insurance

Market segment by Application, split into

Ordinary Private Car

Medium and High-end Private Car

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799241-global-private-passenger-auto-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Compulsory Insurance

1.4.3 Commercial Insurance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Ordinary Private Car

1.5.3 Medium and High-end Private Car

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Size

2.2 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 State Farm

12.1.1 State Farm Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 State Farm Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 State Farm Recent Development

12.2 GEICO

12.2.1 GEICO Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 GEICO Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 GEICO Recent Development

12.3 Progressive

12.3.1 Progressive Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Progressive Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Progressive Recent Development

12.4 Allstate

12.4.1 Allstate Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Allstate Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Allstate Recent Development

12.5 USAA

12.5.1 USAA Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 USAA Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 USAA Recent Development

12.6 Liberty Mutual

12.6.1 Liberty Mutual Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Liberty Mutual Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Liberty Mutual Recent Development

12.7 Farmers

12.7.1 Farmers Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Farmers Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Farmers Recent Development

12.8 Nationwide

12.8.1 Nationwide Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Nationwide Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Nationwide Recent Development

12.9 Travelers

12.9.1 Travelers Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Travelers Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Travelers Recent Development

12.10 American Family

12.10.1 American Family Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Private Passenger Auto Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 American Family Revenue in Private Passenger Auto Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 American Family Recent Development

12.11 Auto Club Exchange

12.12 Erie Insurance

12.13 CSAA Insurance Exchange

12.14 National General Holdings Corp.

12.15 Mercury General Corp.

12.16 Auto-Owners Insurance

12.17 MetLife

12.18 Hartford Financial Services

12.19 Auto Club Insurance Association

12.20 MAPFRE

12.21 Kemper Corp.

12.22 Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

12.23 Infinity P&C Corp.

12.24 COUNTRY Financial

12.25 Hanover Insurance Group

12.26 NJM Insurance

12.27 Southern Farm Bureau Casualty

12.28 Sentry Insurance

12.29 Shelter Insurance

12.30 Alfa Mutual Group

Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3799241

Continued….

Contact Info:

Name: NORAH TRENT

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3799241-global-private-passenger-auto-insurance-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/private-passenger-auto-insurance-market-2019-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2024/491483