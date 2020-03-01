Privacy Management Tools Market Analysis and In-depth Research on Size, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts 2025

Privacy management tools are strategies and schemes adopted by an organization to prevent the flow of important information outside of the workplace. These tools may include investigation, remediation and reporting.

The major drivers of the Privacy Management Tools market include people’s increasing awareness of data security and constantly implementation of regulations from governments.

Based on regions, North America and Europe is holding the largest market share for privacy management tools market due to high adoption of BYOD concept and growing use of digital technologies in many large industries such as hospitality, BFSI and healthcare.

Nymity, OneTrust, TrustArc and IBM are key Privacy Management Tools service providers in Global Privacy Management Tools market. The global Privacy Management Tools market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Other prominent players in the market include SIMBUS360, BigID, Proteus-Cyber, 2B Advice, etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the Privacy Management Tools market will register a 26.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1940 million by 2024, from US$ 600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Privacy Management Tools business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Privacy Management Tools market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Privacy Management Tools value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software Platforms

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Compliance Management

Risk Management

Reporting and Analytics

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Nymity

OneTrust

TrustArc

SIMBUS360

BigID

IBM

Protiviti

Proteus-Cyber

2B Advice

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Privacy Management Tools market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Privacy Management Tools market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Privacy Management Tools players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Privacy Management Tools with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Privacy Management Tools Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Privacy Management Tools Segment by Type

2.2.1 Software Platforms

2.2.2 Service

2.3 Privacy Management Tools Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Privacy Management Tools Segment by Application

2.4.1 Compliance Management

2.4.2 Risk Management

2.4.3 Reporting and Analytics

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Privacy Management Tools Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Privacy Management Tools by Players

3.1 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Privacy Management Tools Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Privacy Management Tools Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Nymity

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.1.3 Nymity Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Nymity News

11.2 OneTrust

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.2.3 OneTrust Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 OneTrust News

11.3 TrustArc

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.3.3 TrustArc Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 TrustArc News

11.4 SIMBUS360

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.4.3 SIMBUS360 Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 SIMBUS360 News

11.5 BigID

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.5.3 BigID Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 BigID News

11.6 IBM

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.6.3 IBM Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 IBM News

11.7 Protiviti

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.7.3 Protiviti Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Protiviti News

11.8 Proteus-Cyber

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Privacy Management Tools Product Offered

11.8.3 Proteus-Cyber Privacy Management Tools Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Proteus-Cyber News

……Continued

