Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market is Projected to Expand at a Steady CAGR Over the Forecast Period 2026

Liver carries out important functions in the body, such as, production of protein, metabolizing of fat and carbohydrate, detoxification of drugs, alcohol, and environmental toxin. Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic disease of the liver and gallbladder, characterized by inflammation and scarring of the bile ducts from inside and outside, which normally allow bile to drain from the gallbladder. The ducts carry bile out of the liver. In primary sclerosing cholangitis, the ducts become blocked, causing bile to build up in the liver, which damages the liver cells. If left untreated, PSC can lead to liver failure or hardening of the liver, which leads to cirrhosis. Primary sclerosing cholangitis typically begins between 30 to 50 years of age, mostly in men. Diagnosis of liver cirrhosis can be done through patient history, physical examination, laboratory tests such as liver function test, hepatitis B and C test, imaging such as magnetic resonance elastography or transient elastography, MRI, and CT scan. However, liver cirrhosis can only be confirmed by liver biopsy. Primary sclerosing cholangitis cannot be cured; however, drugs can prevent or delay further damage of the liver. These include chemotherapeutic drugs, targeted therapies, vaccines, antiviral drugs, immunoglobulins, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressant. Scientists are currently working on expanding the treatment area for liver cirrhosis, but, so far, success has been limited.

Rise in prevalence of liver diseases and increase in alcohol consumption are projected to drive the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market during the forecast period. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the global incidence of liver disease was 3.9 million in 2016. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), incidence of liver cirrhosis is rising in the countries in Europe due to high consumption of alcohol. Additionally, increase in awareness programs and rise in R&D investment for development of new drug molecules are projected to propel the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market in the near future. However, high cost of drug development and stringent government regulations are projected to restrain the primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market during the forecast period.

The global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market can be segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, and region. Based on drug type, the primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market can be classified into targeted therapies, chemotherapeutic drugs, vaccines, antibiotics, immunoglobulins, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressant. Antibiotics are likely to hold the major share of the primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market as they are used for long-term in treating diseases. In terms of distribution channel, the primary sclerosing cholangitis market can be divided into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the leading share of the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market due to favorable reimbursement scenario and higher health care spending. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market for primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about new treatment options and developed regulatory framework in the region. The primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the near future, contributed by rise in prevalence of liver diseases and improving health care infrastructure in the region.

Key players operating in the global primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd., and Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., among others. Expansion of product portfolio through merger and acquisition is a key strategy followed by these players.