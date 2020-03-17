In this report, the Primary Lithium Battery Market Report by Company,Regions,Types and Applications,Global Status and Forecast to 2023 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Primary Lithium Battery Market Report by Company,Regions,Types and Applications,Global Status and Forecast to 2023 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The global Primary Lithium Battery market was valued at $2.08 billion in 2017. Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region accounting for 48.39% of the global market. And Japan was the largest country accounting for 18% of the global Primary Lithium Battery market.

Micro-battery is a latest addition to the primary battery market that are as small as a rice grain. These batteries are used mostly used in transmitters. Companies manufacturing these micro-batteries that are small enough to be injected into an organism and last longer that similar-sized batteries.

Primary Lithium Battery manufacturing comprises establishments manufacturing disposable flashlight batteries, dry cells, lithium batteries and watch batteries. Primary Lithium Battery are small single use batteries that generate electric power from chemical reactions that occur between the terminals and the electrolyte in the battery. These are mostly used in portable devices that require low current.

The major players in global market include

Hitachi Maxell

EVE Energy

SAFT

Panasonic

Ultralife

FDK

Vitzrocell

Energizer

Duracell

Tadiran

EnerSys Ltd.

Varta

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Primary Lithium Battery in these regions, from 2015 to 2023 (forecast), covering

Europe covers Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

Middle East includes Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

Africa includes South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

On the basis of product, the Primary Lithium Battery market is primarily split into

Lithium/Thionyl Chloride Battery (Li/SOCL2)

Lithium/Manganese Dioxide Battery (Li/MnO2)

Lithium/Polycarbon Monofluoride Battery (Li/CFx)

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Industrial

Consumer

