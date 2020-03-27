Primary Cells Market: Global Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2023

Primary human cells are necessary for some medical purposes like researches. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global primary cells market that has predicted significant growth with 9.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) for this market between 2018 and 2023. The key factors that drive this market are growing cancer research, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, rapid growth in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, rising healthcare expenditure, and various other advantages. However, factors that can obstruct the growth of this market include the high cost of advanced primary cells and risk of contamination.

MRFR’s report includes an in-depth segmental analysis of the global primary cell market based on type, origin and end user.

Based on type, the market has been segmented into animal primary cells and human primary cells. Based on origin, the market has been segmented into hematopoietic cells, liver cells, renal cells, skeletal and muscle cells, skin cells, gastrointestinal cells, lung cells, heart and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into life science research companies and research institutes.

The regional segmentation of the global primary cells market covers the Americas (North America & South America), Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the Americas, North America is a bigger market than South America due to growing government funding in research, increasing prevalence of cancer, the presence of a well-established healthcare system, technological advancement, and advanced medical facilities. In this region, the biggest markets are the United States of America (USA) and Canada.

The primary cells market in Europe has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Due to reasons same as the Americas, Western Europe is a bigger market than Eastern Europe. Government support towards research and development and growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer are driving the market in this region. In Europe, the maximum market revenue comes from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom (UK), followed by the rest of Western Europe.

In the Asia Pacific reason, the market is driven by factors including growing pharmaceutical outsourcing, increasing government funding in the life sciences sector, rapidly expanding biopharmaceutical industries in the region and rising prevalence of cancer. India and China have made a maximum contribution to the market by establishing the research institutes promoting cell-based research. Other important markets in this region include Australia, Japan, and South Korea, followed by the rest of Asia-Pacific.

The MEA region is a small market due to lack of awareness about biosurgery products, lack of education, lack of technological development, poor healthcare, and healthcare not considered a priority by most governments.

Key Players

Some of the leading companies operating in the global Cell Biologics (US), ZenBio, Inc. (US), ALLCells (US), Axol Biosciences (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (US), Promocell (Germany) and STEMCELL Technologies (Canada).

Latest Industry News

Science Exchange, the leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, is collaborating with AUM BioTech, an emerging Philadelphia-based startup, to advance genetic research and significantly cut short drug discovery and development time. 31 JUL 2018

The FDA has granted accelerated approval to single-agent nivolumab (Opdivo) for the treatment of patients with small cell lung cancer (SCLC) with disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy and one other line of therapy. 17 AUG 2018

