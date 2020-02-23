Primary Aldosteronism Market Research Report Offering How Pricing Can Boost The Market Experience With Business Opportunities, Dynamic Demand, Top Major Key Players In 2019-2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) Has Announced a New Release on the Primary Aldosteronism Market highlights the current and future status of market and regional level analysis with the help of industry trends and market performance. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2025. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Market Highlights:

Increasing prevalence of primary aldosteronism, growing geriatric population, rising number of obese individuals in the developing as well as the developed regions and increasing consumption of alcohol are estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, rising per capita healthcare expenditure boosts the growth of primary aldosteronism. However, lack of awareness and risks of excessive bleeding, infection, anesthesia reaction by the corrective surgeries will restrain the market growth during the projected period.

Key Players:

The key players for the global primary aldosteronism market are Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Bristol Laboratories Ltd (England), CMP Pharma. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), GE Healthcare (U.K), Siemens AG (Germany), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), and others.

Segmentation:

The global primary aldosteronism market is segmented on the basis of type, indications, diagnosis, treatment, and end users. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Type I, and Type II. On the basis of indications, the market is categorised into heart attack, kidney failure, stroke, and others. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into blood test, imaging, and others. The blood test segment is sub-segmented into aldosterone profiling, renin profiling, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography (PET), and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into surgery, aldosterone antagonists, and others. The aldosterone antagonists is sub-segmented into spironolactone, eplerenone, and others.

Regional Analysis:

America dominates the global primary aldosteronism market. Presence of a well-developed healthcare sector and huge patient population within the region enables the Americas to hold the largest share of the market. Moreover, changing lifestyle followed by the increasing healthcare expenditure boosts the market growth within the region. Europe is the second largest market for the primary aldosteronism. Factors such as availability of funds for research and huge patient population followed by government support for research & development drives the market within the region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the market.

Presence of a huge patient population and continuously developing economies like India and China within the region enable the Asia Pacific region to be the fastest growing. However, the Middle East & Africa region has the least share in the global market. Presence of poor economies, stringent government policies, and lack of healthcare services especially within the African region restrains the market growth within the region.

