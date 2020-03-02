Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market Strategy, Brand Dynamics, Distribution Trends and Outlook to 2022

An up-to-date research report has been disclosed by Market Research Hub highlighting the title “Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics” which provides an outlook for current market value as well as the expected growth of Pretzels during 2012-2022. The report studies the casing heads market worldwide, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions.

Summary

Pretzels (Savory Snacks) Market in Asia-Pacific – Outlook to 2022: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Pretzels market of Asia-Pacific covering 5 Countries Australia, China, India, Japan and South Korea

Pretzels – A glazed, brittle snack that is usually salted on the outside and baked. Made with unleavened dough and usually in the form of a loose knot or stick shaped.

Pretzels market in Asia-Pacific registered a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.59% during the period 2012 to 2017 with a sales value of USD 224.90 Million in 2017, an increase of 1.62% over 2016. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 6.46% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2013, when it fell by -7.38% over 2012.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2012-2017 and illustrative forecast to 2022 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Pretzels.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2014 to 2017, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.

The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Asia-Pacific’s Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of each country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

Scope

– Overall Pretzels (Savory Snacks) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2012 to 2022.

– Value terms for the top brands.

– Distribution channel sales analytics from 2014-2017.

